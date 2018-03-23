Pallavi Barnwal Is Trying To Make Workplaces More Accommodating For Menstruating Women

“I was sitting in the foyer of JW Marriot, Saket, waiting to meet a c-level executive for a job discussion. As unpredictable as it can get, the head honcho was due to arrive in the next five minutes when my periods started,” recalls Pallavi Barnwal sharing with me how it all started.

She goes on narrating, “In that nick of a moment, I was in a state of flux. I was not carrying a sanitary napkin. I decided to go to the washroom and haul a bunch of tissue papers and stuff them inside to curb the flow. That was risky as the tissue is unhygienic to be kept inside the genital area and it also chafes my thighs, but I had no option left. As I entered the washroom, I saw a lady cleaner and thought of asking if incidentally, they keep a pad, since it was a premium hotel. To my delight, she nodded and went out. In about five minutes the housekeeping came at the entrance and handed over a napkin nicely draped in a pink envelope. I was enthralled.”

The incident left Pallavi wondering that while she was fortunate enough to avail help when she most needed it what about the ones who don’t? The idea got stuck in her mind as she decided to take matters into her own hands and tried to find out the gravity of situation through research.

“A female has a primal menstrual period from the age of 12 to 45, 70% of which falls in her standard work range of 22-45. Her menstrual period ranges between 3-5 days a month and she works for 12 months a year, unless pregnant. This makes for a total of 1300+ periods she can potentially encounter at her workplace in her lifetime,” she shared with me.

These figures were sufficient for her to conduct a research titled ‘Period Troubles – Women at Workplace’ as she went about recording the predicament of women who ended up facing problems at workplace owing to an unannounced arrival of their periods.

“Period management is a two-fold exercise and in Indian societal set-up periods also bear a barrage of being a stigma, a taboo, being hideous, and impure. Workplaces comprise of people who are no different than the society they live in and hence workplaces too are a reflection of practices that are deeply embedded in a society. Periods also come under this milieu,” says Pallavi.

Women represent only around 10% of all board-level positions worldwide even though they make up over 40% of the global workforce. She asserts, “These figures are a reason why workplaces remain ignorant and an impediment to periods.”

For the research, she targeted females aged between 22-40 and those who worked in demanding professions like sales, marketing, operations. The survey asked two basic questions about the period friendliness of workplace and situations when women got their periods announced. You would be surprised to know that just 5% opened up and talked about it but those who did spoke uninhibited. The results resonate with Pallavi’s personal experience and here are some of the findings:

65% females worked in organizations that do not provide any access to a sanitary napkin.

60% females menstruated in office but were not carrying a sanitary napkin, of which 59% females managed by asking from their colleagues; 27% went to the market, while menstruating, to buy it. 1% respondents used rolled up toilet paper as an alternative.

Here are some of the personal stories of the women who were a part of the survey:

“It was my first day at work and I got my periods. I was not carrying a sanitary pad. Had to go around asking colleagues who were new. It was highly embarrassing.”

“I had the first day of my period and had to come to office with a terrible ache in my waist & thighs. I tried to take leave post lunch, but the manager didn’t approve my request. After this, I was left with no choice but to continue office bearing that pain.”

Through her research Pallavi found out that “The problem was of the stigma, to be not able to speak freely and fearlessly about a natural biological event. The problem was of ignorance where no one deemed it important, even when so many females suffered in silence.”

She had me excited about her research through all the figures. I asked, “How do you plan to apply the findings of your research?”

“The initial goal of the research was to create awareness about the problem faced by menstruating women and for that, I have tried getting my research published in as many places as possible. I now seek to gain active volunteers from colleges as there are no sanitary pad dispensers anywhere even in DU. With the help of the volunteers we can initiate campaigns and through them, we can approach the policymakers. Also, sanitary napkin vendors manufacture napkin dispensers. The need is to somehow fill the gap between the vendors and corporations and I am aiming towards doing that. I am also working on a workplace-based site- ‘Redwomb’. It would be launched by April this year,” she replied.

Pallavi also conducted the second phase of the survey where she talked to men on the topic of menstruation to get to the roots of the stigma around the whole idea. “There were many who told me that they were uncomfortable talking about periods. And I was like yes this is what I wanted to hear,” she says.

The survey was titled ‘Men and their First Introduction to Periods’ and following were the questions that she asked:

At what age you came to know about periods?

What was your first impression about periods?

From whom did you get to know about periods?

How did you get to know about periods?

And here are the findings:

None of the men were educated about it from their mothers. (The only exception being a man whose mother was a gynecologist).

20% men got to know about periods after the age of twenty when they entered a relationship, 34% men got to know about periods after the age of 16.

36% men had their initial impression about periods as doubtful and unhygienic. Only 56% men initially understood that periods are painful.

54% of the men were introduced by it through an impersonal source (20% school biology textbooks, 6% Google and 28% television commercials). 26% men got to know about it from their male friends. 30% men from their girlfriends and wives. 3% men through their sisters.

Here is an experience that one of the men shared:

“I have 2 elder sisters. One fine morning I found my mom furious over my younger sister over some stains on the bed sheet and I had no clue what’s happening. I wasn’t privy to any of the conversations happening behind closed doors. But later, my elder sister told me about periods being a natural phenomenon and how it is looked down upon in Indian Society as a stigma. I was 10 then and was unable to understand the concept. But I did understand that it was something very personal and people are not comfortable talking about it.”

Pallavi thus concludes, “In a workplace, organizations should create a comfortable environment for women while they menstruate.” When asked how can this be achieved she suggested some steps that could come in handy. Here are the steps:

Raise awareness among women that periods are nothing to be concealed.

Sensitize everyone through training programs & Roundtables. Women work with male managers and colleagues who themselves are victims of social conditioning and are recipients of prejudiced. It is imperative that they should initiate sensitization through gender-neutral programs of which both men and women are part of.

Stock sanitary napkin in dispensers in washrooms, public spaces etc.

Pallavi is also a single parent to a five-year-old and I took the opportunity to ask, “How do you plan to educate your son about menstruation and sensitize him towards the issue?” She gave an instant reply, “I will send him to buy one first. The idea is to normalize the concept. I want him to think of it something as used by his mom like any other stuff of daily use.”

Pallavi shared that it is imperative to remove the stigma around periods. “I remember when I was a kid we used to make this a huge grocery list for my father. I wrote ‘Whisper’ on the top of the list once and when my mom saw that she just tore off that paper and asked me to make the list again and write it somewhere in the middle of the list. It is like my father used to read a few items from the list and then handed over it to the shopkeeper and my mom did not want him to read sanitary napkin first thing from the list. We need to do away with this thinking,” she said.

I then shared how I feel that there also is a problem with how these issues are addressed in media. Pallavi agreed as she recalled Renuka Shahane talking on the topic. “She addressed how she has a son and while she watched a sanitary napkin commercial with him she realized that the media is just blowing it out of the proportion. Advertisements portray women as converting into some sort of superwomen after they get a pad like they have got wings while in reality, we get mood swings. Similarly, there were so many men who believe that the period fluid is blue in color instead of red again owing to the fact that this is how media showcases it.”

She further said, “Even if we think of I-pills the marketing is to be blamed. Whenever I went out to purchase it I thought of it as Vicks, Crocin, an inhaler or something like that. Nobody warned and even the leaflet that comes along had a very subtle warning with a “slight” prefixed to the symptoms. This is why I am currently conducting a research on emergency contraception and its hazards.”

Pallavi is on a mission to destigmatize women’s issues so that they won’t have to suffer owing to a lack of conversation around them like she has on a number of instances. We salute her efforts as she goes about working for women sans any personal motives.