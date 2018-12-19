Pakistan’s Renowned Social Activist Asma Jahangir Posthumously Honoured By The UN

The UN has posthumously honored Pakistan’s renowned social activist Asma Jahangir with the United Nations Human Rights Prize. She had been an outspoken critic of Pakistan’s powerful military establishment, stood up for the rights of oppressed minorities in Pakistan and fought against religious extremism. The award was received by her daughter Munizae Jahangir on her behalf from President of the UN General Assembly Mara Fernanda Espinosa on Tuesday.

She passed away at the age of 66 after suffering from a cardiac arrest in February this year. Girls’ education rights activist Rebeca Gyumi of Tanzania, first indigenous woman lawyer Joenia Batista de Carvalho of Brazil and Front Line Defenders from Ireland, also won the award.



“Often their work is dangerous. We regularly hear of abuses against human rights defenders murder, disappearances, torture, arbitrary imprisonment and other attempts to silence them,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “Yet, these courageous individuals and groups remain committed to shining a light on the dark corners of the globe, wherever human rights violations occur.”

“They stand for all rights economic, civil, political, social and cultural. They support the rule of law or work peacefully to change laws so women and girls, indigenous communities, minorities, and other marginalized groups may exercise their rights,” he added.



H/T: The Quint