Pakistani Woman Took Twitter’s Help To Revisit London Fountain Where She Went With Late Husband

A woman from Pakistan, known only by her Twitter handle Chachi Chatters, visited London many, many years ago with her husband.

Years later she visited again, reminiscing the memories of sitting on the bench in front of a beautiful fountain with her late husband.

Chachi is a cancer patient from Lahore who splits her time between Lahore and Boston for her treatment. Love takes you to places and it took Chachi back to London to revisit the beautiful times spent with her husband.

Alas, she couldn’t remember the fountain she had visited with him. Social media came to her rescue, netizens went all mushy, and helped her find the place.

Here is her Twitter thread about the adventure:

Chachi Chatters on Twitter Friday afternoon I saw my Oncologist for a follow-up after my recent hospitalization. He told me the labwork looked fine and asked me what my plans were for Thanksgiving.

Chachi Chatters on Twitter I told him nothing much. And I don’t know what got into me. I asked him if I’m okay to travel.

Chachi Chatters on Twitter Sure I don’t see why not, he said. I smiled and shrugged my shoulders in a sheepish way.

Chachi Chatters on Twitter I had absolutely no plans for traveling.

Chachi Chatters on Twitter I kept thinking about it all Friday night though. I don’t get to say it a lot but…my doctor said it’s fine.

Chachi Chatters on Twitter Saturday I gave our old travel agent a call. I don’t know how you kids buy tickets on apps. I can’t.

Chachi Chatters on Twitter Sunday I cleaned my fridge, watered the plants, left the cat at the lovely neighbor’s. And packed a bag.

Chachi Chatters on Twitter Monday I took a flight.

Chachi Chatters on Twitter Tuesday I woke up in London.

Chachi Chatters on Twitter I realize and I know mostly, forward is the only direction you can, should and must go.

Chachi Chatters on Twitter But there’s this sombre comfort in going back sometimes. To times from your memories. And places you had been.

Chachi Chatters on Twitter There’s this fountain. Somewhere in Hyde Park/Kensington Gardens. I have a precious little memory attached to that fountain. I need to find it.

Chachi Chatters on Twitter I have 3 days. And not a whole lot of lung/heart reserves.

Chachi Chatters on Twitter But I have a whole lot of will.

Chachi Chatters on Twitter People in and around London. People who’ve been to London. Do you know of a fountain somewhere in that city that looks like a big vase and has a couple of Italian/Renaissance inspired sculptures around it?

Chachi Chatters on Twitter I’ve failed to find it and I flew in only to see it, sit by it and relive an old memory I have associated with it.

Chachi Chatters on Twitter I walked around all day chasing a distant, blurry image. I’ve started to wonder if I’m confabulating that moment,time and place. I feel my loneliness like a warm coat around me today and keep my fingers crossed for tomorrow!

And people reached out to her, trying to help her.

asad on Twitter @ChachiChatters Like this?

She, then, after a lot of efforts found the place! Isn’t that so sweet?

Chachi Chatters on Twitter I couldn’t find the fountain. I had no idea where it was. I never took a picture of it. There are a hundred thousand beautiful fountains in London. I was so naive. But I asked you guys if you knew. And you did.

Chachi Chatters on Twitter I’m sitting at the same bench right now bacho.