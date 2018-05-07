Pakistani Transgender Activist Nayyab Ali Prepares Herself To Contest In The National Election

Remember how, in June 2017, Pakistan issued its first third-gender passport to a transgender activist in Peshawar? It was Farzana Riaz who mentioned X as gender and not as a ‘male’ or ‘female.’ The 30-year-old co-founder and president of rights organization TransAction had said, “Earlier I had a passport which had described my gender as a male. But this time I told the authorities that I won’t accept my passport if it doesn’t identify me as a transgender.”

The developing country is now all set to welcome another revolution of having a transgender run as an independent candidate in the upcoming general elections of 2018.

Nayyab Ali, a member of the provincial voter committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan, is an activist of the All Pakistan Transgender Election Network in Punjab. She has announced her intention to run as an independent candidate for the National Assembly from Okara.

She told a local daily, “I have taken it as a challenge and have already started my campaign on social media and soon will get in touch with my gurus and community for their assistance.”

Nayyab was born as Mohammad Arsalan. At 8, she was thrown out of her home after she opened to the family about her identity. She remembered, “I left my family and started living with a guru, who was kind to me and let me continue my studies in Botany.”

Also an acid-attack survivor, she is now determined to make the living conditions better for the LGBTQ community that has got her back. She said, “Unlike my opponents from political parties, I am not financially strong and can’t buy votes, but I am confident that the social work I have been doing will help me win the seat.”

She added, “If I win the seat, I will make all-out efforts to establish a medical university in Okara and resolve water, sanitation, education, health, and unemployment issues.”

h/t: Hindustan Times