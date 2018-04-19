Pakistani Singer Meesha Shafi Has Accused Actor And Singer Ali Zafar Of Sexual Harassment

“It is not easy to speak out but it is harder to stay silent,“ tweeted Pakistani singer and actor Meesha Shafi sharing her #MeToo story. The mother of two has accused actor and singer Ali Zafar of sexual harassment.

Meesha and Zafar have known each other for a long time and have also shared the stage. Mentioning this, Meesha shared how a woman is not safe anywhere and how it is important to break the culture of silence. “Ali is someone I have known for many years and someone who I have shared the stage with. I feel betrayed by his behaviour and his attitude and I know that I am not alone,” Meesha shared in her tweet.

She posted this on Twitter, saying, “I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young, or just entering the industry. This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children.”

Meesha Shafi on Twitter Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo

“Today I am breaking this culture of silence and I hope that by doing that I am setting an example for young women in my country to do the same. We only have our voices and the time has come to use them.”

H/T: The Express Tribune