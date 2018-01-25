Pakistani Journalist Fasih Ahmed’s Insensitive Tweet On Child Abuse Receives Massive Backlash

Pakistani Journalist Fasih Ahmed made a shockingly insensitive comment on child abuse on Monday, and has now faced its consequences.

Fasih, in his tweet, said, “The sexual abuse of children will always exist. You can never eliminate it. Sometimes it leads to great art. So there’s also that.”

Fasih has since removed the tweet and posted other tweets backtracking his words.

Fasih Ahmed on Twitter Child abuse is pure evil. Zainab needs to be a watershed moment. Talk about it. Deal with it. Don’t shame those who have to live with it.

His tweet received swift backlash from netizens and activists across the world. Activist Alyssa Milano took his case on Twitter and asked the publication he works for, Newsweek, to take a valid step.

Alyssa Milano on Twitter Hey, @Newsweek. Me again. Just flagging the below tweet for you coming from a guy who says he works for you. https://t.co/Hd0Mfj2fGN

Mona Eltahawy on Twitter And @therealfasih @Newsweek @lhrlitfest this is a sick excuse of a mind. You are a disgrace Fasih Ahmed

Fasih Ahmed on Twitter My tweets of yesterday were coming from anger, were poorly phrased, and misread. I’m sorry to have upset the people who have survived child abuse. I have been angry at the conspiracy of silence around this evil. #MeToo #StopChildAbuse

LLF on Twitter The Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) has received several complaints pertaining to the tweets on January 23, 2018 from the personal twitter handle of Mr Fasih Ahmed. This account and its tweets do not in any way represent or reflect the ethos or values of the LLF.>>>

LLF on Twitter gt;>In view of the same, Mr Ahmed has recused himself from the LLF and the Board has unanimously accepted his resignation.

The Lahore Literary Festival has also cut all ties with him.