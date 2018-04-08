Pakistani Bride Sarah Hussain On Finding Love In India & Surviving A Financial Crunch Together

A boy from India falls in love with a girl from Pakistan, families agree, and they soon tie the knot. Not every day do we get to hear such a love story, do we?

But that’s exactly how love and marriage happened in Sarah and Mustafa’s lives. She was visiting India for a cousin’s wedding and he was a family friend, talks opened the window to understanding, and in no time a bond was formed.

Sarah comes from a distinguished family of Karachi and credits her parents for instilling strong values and unwavering humility in her, a clear glimpse of which I got through the door of conversation that opened between us. Hurdled by a severe financial crisis in the very first week of marriage, she believes that somewhere it got them close, which perhaps 15 years of marriage also couldn’t have.

“I’d be lying if I say there weren’t any down days, but that’s a part of the testing times. There were also people who talked about how we weren’t a proper match and that I was a pampered rich brat who would eventually give up. But only we knew that we were in it together and had firm belief that we’d sail through,” shared Sarah.

Three years into marriage, today she is a makeup artist in Mumbai and he is running his digital media agency. Together they’ve battled a steep uphill struggle and can survive anything together.

Let’s begin with talking about your first meeting with Mustafa. Was it an arranged affair?

It was during one of my India trips when Mustafa proposed to me. My paternal family lives in Udaipur, Rajasthan, which is also his home town, and we knew each other from before. I still remember that moment; we were generally sitting on the couch when he bounced the question. It was January ’14, and I had come to attend my cousin’s wedding, returning the next day; slightly taken aback, in that moment my only response was, let’s talk later.



And then how did the later talks proceed, did it turn into a long distance relationship?

Yeah, it did. When I returned to Karachi, I thought about it and shared it with my father. He has always been very fond of Mustafa, and so it was a yes from his side. For the next 10 months we were in constant touch but I wanted to take it slow and it wasn’t until we met again in India that things became official. Everything got finalized, and though I was okay with getting married in India, but I had one condition. I wanted him to come to Pakistan once and get an idea of the culture and place I come from, which did happen. He visited us in Pakistan with his family in February for a week, and later in December we got married!

I’m digressing a little here, but tell me about your connect with India. Did you visit frequently before?

We used to visit India at least once a year, and though the trips were mostly a couple of weeks long, but I got decently acquainted with the country. The only exception being Mumbai, where we stayed only during the transit days, but I really feared it given the general impression of the ‘big city’ and everything that is said about it. I used to think that I could settle anywhere but in Mumbai, and of all the places, destiny brought me here, she laughed.

Ah! It must have been really odd and difficult in the beginning?

It was very odd, and it took me a long time to get accustomed to the city’s traits, won’t be wrong to say that I am still learning. Ha-ha. I wasn’t complaining in my head, but let’s say, stepping out of the apartment and calling out for the taxi/auto was also a big task for me, because I never got to do that in Karachi. That aside, my voice wouldn’t even get in the ears of the Bombay taxi-drivers! Add to that the cultural change, and handling things independently, so much was happening at once that it had become depressing for me initially.

During the financial crisis, you didn’t seek help from you father. I am guessing that was the wife’s decision?

We married in Udaipur and got back to Mumbai within 2-3 days for my visa and stay permit work, and in the same week Mustafa lost his job. We didn’t know where to start from but we were prepared to deal with it together. I could have sought help from my father, but I decided not to because that would be against my husband’s dignity, and also because we knew we could pull through together.

Hmmm. Your love and understanding helped you sail through, but the difficulties must have done the needful of ripping the strength apart?

I’d be lying if I say there weren’t any down days, but that’s a part of the testing times. Sometimes the thought of if only we were in Pakistan or any other country, where at least there would have been more options for me, pulled me down, and then there were also people talking about how we weren’t a proper match and that I was a pampered rich brat who would eventually give up. But I kept myself strong because my values were strong.

Can you recall any instance of dealing with others comments head-on? How was Mustafa’s reaction through it?

Days when I felt down and frustrated, I’d come back home and hug him and cry, but Mustafa on the other hand seldom had such days. He is an extremely practical guy, and nothing what others said ever bothered him. I’d meanwhile started working as a makeup artist, the idea of which got him slightly apprehensive but once he understood, it was him who helped me kick-start it. But I never took his pragmatism for granted; there were certain things about which I took extra care, for instance I never let a situation come wherein he had to ask me for money. And these small ways of adjusting and understanding got us through.



That sure brought a smile on my face. And speaking about which, do you have any memory of a romantic date from the crunch time?

Ah, she laughed. The initial six months were so tight that even if we wanted to, we didn’t. But we had a lot of us-moments that were way more romantic than any fancy dinner could be. Like I remember when I received my first makeup payment, I was so overwhelmed that on coming home I just hugged him and began to cry (yeah, I did/do that quite often, she laughed). In little time we came so close that sometimes it feels like we have been married for 15 years.

What would be the one thing that you two discovered about each other after marriage?

About me it has to be my way too emotional nature, of which he must have not got that clear an idea before marriage. Ha-ha. And the one trait of his that took me time to get used to ought to be his straightforwardness. I mean at times you do want the other person to be little emotional and diplomatic, and not so honest about everything.

You mentioned you started working as a makeup artist. Tell me more about that?

I started my research around two years ago in May, and the initial months were all about portfolio making and getting a hang of the industry. But while I was busy with that, Mustafa being from the marketing field, set up the branding. The first six months were slow and I got a few clients through word of mouth, but gradually I picked the pace. I got myself registered onUrbanClap, and meanwhile researched on the Indian-speaking wedding makeup styles that are a lot different from Pakistani.

The last two wedding seasons have been amazing, and I am planning to expand the business now. Also, the business side is still being handled by Mustafa, which I need to start learning because he has his own work, too.

With both of you working, how have the household tasks been divided?

Back in Pakistan, and at my home, I never saw men working in the kitchen, so initially I’d thought that I would do all the work by myself. But later he only suggested that we should keep a cook. As for the other housework, we don’t really have it divided. My weekends are busier as compared to weekdays, and it is the other way round with him, so we manage accordingly and equally.

Life changed for you at such pace that it’s difficult to even think of. When did you visit Pakistan last, Sarah?

It’s different here and all the more because the legal formalities for a Pakistani citizen staying in India are rather stringent. I can’t take trips outside the country more than twice a year and even within India travel is not very flexible, so it sometimes takes a toll, but I guess we’ll find our way. Seven years to get Indian citizenship, so for now my husband is my only identity proof.



And lastly, any interesting anecdotes of being called the India-Pakistan love diplomats that you’d like to share?

Ha-ha. Yeah, it really interests people. Initially all of Mustafa’s friends used to ask us to narrate our story, and the moment my clients get to know that I am from Pakistan, they get very intrigued to know the how and why. I love sharing it with people, but some could have different thoughts about Pakistan, which is why Mustafa often tells me to be careful when around strangers and especially in regards to taxi drivers.