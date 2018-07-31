Pakistani Biker Zenith Irfan Took Us For A Joyride To Show How She’s Putting Brakes On Stereotypes

She’s a hard woman to keep track of. No, really. In her early 20s, when Pakistan’s Zenith Irfan rode her first motorcycle and travelled 3,200 kilometers from Lahore to the Khunjerab Pass which borders China, she knew she’s never going to stop vrooming. More so because it was her late father’s dream to travel the world on his kickass bike.

“My father passed away when I was 10 months old and my mother was pregnant with my brother, Sultan. Growing up, I heard stories of how passionate he was about biking and that it was his dream to ride across various countries. I believe what I’m trying to accomplish today is simply driven by his will,” Zenith tells IWB.

If you ask us, we don’t think her chancing upon biking is a mere coincidence. After listening to her story, we think it’s also the way Zenith’s mother has nurtured her two children that played a speedy role in the Mountain Girl’s success story.

In a society where most girls are handed only dolls to play with, Zenith was always encouraged to speak openly about her interests. This resulted in her playing and mastering basketball, badminton, and football – basically, the sports which are exclusively male-dominated. “The credit goes to my mother who never differentiated between me and my brother whether it was about toys, clothes, or education. She gave us the liberty to express and choose what we felt comfortable doing. Her upbringing had a profound impact on my sense of womanhood and maturity, too. I remember playing football with neighbourhood boys during the evenings, whereas Sundays were reserved for doll-house parties. However, cycling was always one of the best pastimes for me,” remembers Zenith.

A graduate of marketing and finance, this fierce biker was born in Sharjah, U.A.E, where she lived for 12 years. Later, in 2007, her family shifted to Lahore, Pakistan, in pursuit of a better future for the kids among the relatives. Even though Zenith tried her hands at several jobs (she started working at the age of 16), biking kept deviating her mind. From Honda 125 and Honda CD -70 to now a Suzuki GS-150 cc, Zenith has ridden them all. Ask the girl about her favourite beast and she says it is yet to be discovered. “I’ll assemble one very soon,” shares the off-roader who’s usually accompanied by her brother and mentor, Adnan Hussain, on their respective motorcycles during exploratory road voyages.

Zenith with her brother, Sultan

Since these journeys are stretched for weeks, she prefers travelling light. Apart from a couple of winter clothes and biking gear, she carries an insect repellent, a first-aid kit, and some basic toiletries in her bag. Wondering how does she sponsor her trips? She answers, “Till now, I’ve been lucky to collaborate with some regional brands. As I get to travel to various cities and see the sights of rural areas, the brands get their needed mileage.”

While everything sounds sipped and dipped in sugar in Zenith’s story, the truth is many female bikers/travellers are prone to facing harsh judgment while on the roads. They may be exploring some exotic destinations of the world and living an adventurous life, but the reality is they’re frequently stunned by the narrow-mindedness of the habitants. As far as Zenith’s story is concerned, she says, “I always dress up according to the place I’m travelling to. If I am at a place where women are nowhere to be seen (such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan), I always keep a headscarf with me to respect their traditions and culture. Whereas, if I am travelling to Gilgit Baltistan – a region which is more liberal, I dress however I like. As female travellers, we should travel responsibly and not hurt the sentiments of local settlements.”

And because her style is more androgynous than feminine, she is often mistaken for a man. Remembering such funny encounters, she says, “There have been many instances when I stopped on the way to ask for directions and many men did not know I was a woman because of my get up. As soon as a feminine voice would emerge from underneath the helmet, it would take them by surprise.”

With a desire to create a platform that enables young girls to pursue whatever they want to, even if it doesn’t involve motorcycles, Zenith is determined to never stop cherishing and living her (and her father’s) wish.

Upon asking her for a message for IWB’s readers, she was quick to say, “If you ever come to Pakistan, you must visit the Naltar Valley. It’s a hidden gem in my country and I find it absolutely stunning.”

(Pictures are Zenith’s own)