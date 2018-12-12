Pakistani Band “Garam Anday” Gives Vent To Female Angst Through Their Single “Maa Behen Ka Danda”

Ever felt like taking a danda and smashing the head of all the eve-teasers, all the misogynists, and all the flagbearers of patriarchy who have ever bothered you? If yes, then the song Maa Beheen Ka Danda by Pakistani music band Garam Anday is just the right one for you.

Through their band, Garam Anday, Pakistani filmmaker Anam Abbas and doctor Areeb Kishwar Usmani are creating what they refer to as “angry girl music.” They have already managed to rouse the interest of the Pakistani music scene by their debut single which is a manifestation of female anger presented with a tinge of humour.

The spirit of the band is as apparent in the music video of the song as it is in the music composition. With its tongue in cheek direction, the video gets you instantly hooked. There is a sequence in the video where a woman reading Atwood’s A Handmaid’s Tale is seen plucking out the eyeballs of a man who has been staring at her. She is seen tossing his eyeballs very nonchalantly on a chess board as if in a manifestation of the collective female angst that has been building up all this while and finds a vent through the act.

In a recent interaction with Firspost, sharing how they came up with the band’s name, Kishwar said, “I remember coming to Anam’s apartment from my obs/gynecology rotation and I was explaining and laughing about how ovaries were referred to as andey-daanis, how the vagina is referred to as bachey-daani, and how a man’s penis is called his mardaangi. We were having laughs about it. I feel like we came up with ‘garam andey‘ shortly after that.”

“It was an exchange of energies, and we all love each other, so it’s always a party,” says Abbas talking about the process of the creation of their music video.

The video, and also the process of filming it has been a well-meditated effort at reclaiming public spaces for women. Like Kishwar shares, “We drew huge crowds of jeering onlookers while we were filming, and that initially made me nervous, but a friend told me that I should consider this as a dialogue that we’re all engaging in.”

To find out what their music is all about, take a look at the video below:

Maa Behn Ka Danda (Official Music Video) VOTE FOR MBKD FOR #1 PAKISTANI SONG OF 2018 !! http://newslab.tribune.com.pk/top-20-pakistani-pop-songs-of-2018/ Garam Anday is Areeb Kishwar Usmani and Anam Abbas FOLLOW US!

