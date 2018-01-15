Pakistani Actor Nadia Jamil Reminds Sexual Assault Survivors That “The Shame Is Not Ours”

There are millions of debates after a girl is raped or sexually harassed and it takes minutes for people to judge the victim. “What was she wearing, why was she wearing that, omg how is she going to live now!”

The brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari in Kasur has got every woman in Pakistan speaking up against crimes against women and men who get away with them easily. Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil recently gave a powerful message through her tweets. She opens up about being sexually harassed by men who are happily living their lives in other parts of the world.

Nadia Jamil on Twitter When I sexually abused it ws by my Kari Sahab, my Driver & then by a highly educated elite families son. Now a happily married business man in London. It’s across the board. Men abuse across the board. My family still wants me to stay silent. But the shame IS NOT MINE!

Nadia Jamil on Twitter I was 4 the first time I was abused sexually. I was in college when it blew out of proportion. People tell me not to talk to respect my families honour. Is my families honour packed in my body? I am a proud,strong,loving survivor. No shame on me or my kids.

Nadia Jamil on Twitter Every time a child is sexually abused he/she is me. I will never shut up about it. & I will always say to the child, the child’s families, you, there is no shame for the abused survivor & we can help lead the to a joyful positive productive life.

She also pointed that the way boys are being raised is big issue. We need to raise them right!

Nadia Jamil on Twitter You want to end rape? End the way men are taught to see themselves as custodians of women’s bodies, with a natural born right to have sex with who ever & whatever they choose. This sense of entitlement is taught to a boy. He is not born with it. UNTEACH IT.

We collectively need to bring a change in our society and make this world a safer place for everybody. We have been silenced for far too long, all of us, and we definitely need to find a way to stop this.

Like Nadia says, let’s all of us begin from our homes and teach our boys right.