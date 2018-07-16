Pakhi Sen Displays Her Kitchenware To Protest The Distasteful Portrayal Of Women In Media

It was a thesis project at Srishti School of Art & Design that led to ‘The Grind’ by Pakhi Sen. Through this series, the artist has demonstrated the relationship between women and the kitchen space. In short, it’s an arrangement of everyday kitchen utensils in an objectionable manner.

We like how sculpture art, today, is not restricted to mere masonry or detailed human figures. Take Pakhi, for example, who bought steel utensils from the Yelahanka Sunday market and gave them a makeover that’s questioning our voyeuristic nature of consumption in the media. “Through this artwork, I’m trying to portray the pleasure we, as an audience, take from all-things-sexual witnessed in media. Specifically of carnal needs like food and sex. While at it, I further ventured into the relationship of women with the kitchen space, juxtaposing it with metaphors of feminine sexuality in the advertising of food,” explains the art student.

From serving spoon to tongs and even a grinder and squeezer, Pakhi let all her kitchen tools narrate the complex and atrocious practice in which we utilize women in media. Take a look:

Handling – Rice Serving Spoon

Pinching – Tongs

Pressing – Coconut grinder

Squeezing – Lemon Squeezer

Pounding – Mortar and Pestle

Serving – Tiffin

Smashing – Egg Carton

Spreading – Tawa

Talking about her inspiration, she reveals, “’The Grind’ is a part of a larger project called ‘Satiation’ which comprises mixed-media illustrations on wood and a video piece. For this, I took my inspiration from many artists, primarily Judy Chicago, Jan Svankmajer and Janine Antoni.”

The 20-something artist has used M-Seal to form the sculptures attached to the kitchenware and sourced egg-heads from Kolkata that are traditional doll heads.

So far, her concept and figurative artwork have attracted a mixed response. “I get positive reactions and interpretations, as well as skeptics who are critical of my lens using locally found objects. But mostly, it’s of intrigue and questioning, which has been hard to answer because articulating the entire thought is quite tricky,” she signs off.