Padmini Ray Murray Created A Cheeky Video Game In Response To The Sabarimala Temple Controversy

Ever since the Supreme Court made a historic judgement allowing entry of women of all ages in the Sabarimala Temple, and said that “(its) practice of barring entry to women between the ages of ten and fifty was unconstitutional,” several people from across the nation have weighed in on this.

Despite the judgement, no woman was able to enter the temple during this pilgrimage season. Now, Padmini Ray Murray has revealed her one-of-its-kind response to the controversy. As part of Global Game Jam, an international event during which people from all over the world build video games at the same time, she’s created a satirical video game called Darshan Diversion on this issue.

Padmini told Homegrown that the game consisted of a temple that the women characters would attempt to enter. “The women move from floor to floor and a red light goes off on their head indicating that they’re menstruating. Then, they have to dodge the priest,” she said. Padmini has a PhD in English literature and heads the Masters programme in Digital Humanities at the Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology.

Until some time ago, Padmini was apprehensive about showing the game to the public. “To be honest, I very reluctantly publicised the game at that time. I was slightly afraid of putting it out there. I only showed it at conferences and events,” she said. She was one of the two women among 46 men who participated in Global Game Jam in 2016, which is when this game was designed. In fact, she said, “One of the men I was working with didn’t understand why I thought this [Sabarimala] was an issue.”

She added, “I really hope the game demonstrates to people how absurd this controversy is, and how we’d be much better served by focusing on actual problems that need solving like brahmanical patriarchy.”

Presently, this game can only be played on Windows and is available here.

H/T: Homegrown