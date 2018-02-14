Padman Challenge Goes International As Russian Model Natalia Vodianova Takes It Up

The Padman challenge of posting a picture of yourself holding the pad to end the taboo around menstruation has gone international as Russian model and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova takes up the challenge.

She posted a picture holding the pad yesterday and captioned, “Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period.” The challenge is a small yet effective initiative in breaking the hush-hush mentality around menstruation.



Padman became the first movie to openly talk about periods and has also encouraged the world to do it. As Natalia took up the challenge, the initiative started by Padman crew has become more widespread. She has further challenged American actor and model Emily Ratajkowski and Dutch model and actress Doutzen Kroes. We hope that with such small initiatives, shame around menstruation dies and awareness around it increases.

Nicknamed Supernova, Natalia is well-known for supporting causes. She started her own foundation Naked Heart Foundation in the year 2014, which ensures that every child in Russia has a loving family and a safe place to play.