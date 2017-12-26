Padmaja Recites The Handicraft Tales Of Indian Artisans & Their Win Over The Corporate World

With our addiction to brands and fascination with the West, we don’t even realize how we’re losing touch with our roots.

While this may not be true for many of us, the treasure that is our tradition, is somewhat, undervalued. To revive the essence of our country, a light bulb was lit. Padmaja Jalihal had a plan.

How would it be to try and reintroduce us all to the art and crafts from all parts of the country in one place? Not only would that bring forward our long-lost artisans and their work, but also bring back our faith in what is truly ours.

When I watched the Blue Pottery kettle sitting in my dish cabinet, whose story was I reading? If I was fascinated by the black silbatta, was it breathing the North-Eastern air or something from down South?

Padmaja got it all together to the world of corporate gifting. And thus, Corporate Gifting became a way for the Artisans of India to more than just meet-their-ends. And, Thank God for that! Well, Thank God for Padmaja’s Heart For Art!

I got in touch with Padmaja to dig up further.

Me: How did it all begin?

Padmaja: It all started out when I was volunteering with social organizations at one time or the other. My husband and I knew for a fact that we really wanted to do something for the society. Once we took the decision, we took a trip to South India, to meet the artisans. At that time, our concern was different. It was only when we talked to artists that we got to see another picture.

The Artisans didn’t need work, they needed a market. And so, we decided to give them one.

And, just with that, Heart For Art was born.

Me: Is there a designed process of recruiting the artisans?

Padmaja: We do an extensive research and a lot of artisans are already popular in the market when we approach them. At times, we also get in touch with the trust to get the artists on board with us.

Me: One artisan story that changed the way you looked at the Indian Handicraft?

Padmaja: It’s wonderful watching the Artisans get what they deserve. There is an art called Khavda Pottery, which is practiced by only a couple of families in Bhuj, Gujarat. To help them grow further, we attempted a fund raise. It was incredible to see that the artisans who were earning a meager 5-6k monthly, managed to get a funding of Rs. 60k in a month. The smiles on their faces, truly, cannot be matched.

We also do frequent workshops inviting artisans to display their art, through which too, they generate a decent earning.

Me: How do you assure that the artisans get their dues, while also making sure that the gifts aren’t too heavy on our pockets?

Padmaja: Whatever they do, is fully paid for. We make sure to not deviate from our attention of dedicating ourselves to the upliftment of the artists.

Me: How do you see the handicrafts empowering the women artisans in our country?

Padmaja: Most of our artists are women. The paintings on the pottery, the silver engravings, and more, are all taken care of by the women. Through this, they are able to earn their own livelihood and don’t have to think twice before purchasing something for themselves, and making at least some decisions on their own. Financial independence is the first step towards empowering these women!

Me: Apart from being eco-friendly, what are some of the lesser known facts about the Indian Handicraft?

Padmaja: Well, not all crafts are eco-friendly, either. However, most of the handicraft, against the common belief, are durable. For example, the artisans use natural grasses, which also lengthen the lifetime of the work of art.

Me: Wow! So, which One art of handicraft that you’d like to learn?

Padmaja: It would definitely be learning how to make looms. My daughters do this in school, and it tempts me to take this up, too.

Me: One corporate gift that you’ll cherish forever?

Padmaja: I have this palm-leaf basket that is made out of natural leaves. We’ve been using it for 20 years, now.

Me: Talk about your collection of handicrafts?

Padmaja: Whenever I travel with my family, we have a sort of fascination towards collecting handicrafts. We have a range of masks from around the country that are otherwise not easily available.

Me: 5 items from your store that will turn a ‘house’ into a ‘home.’

Padmaja: Definitely, the palm-basket that I’d talked about. A Bronze Statue (comes from the South of India), Bamboo Trays, A Longpi Pottery Tea Set, and a Traditional Painting.

*imagining*

This article was first published on March 14, 2017.