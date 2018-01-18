‘Padmaavat’ To Release Across India As Supreme Court Lifts Ban Imposed On Release By 6 States

Once the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared Padmaavat for release after making some changes, which included changing the title, a few states had banned the film. The Supreme Court has now lifted the ban on the period drama.

The bench hearing the matter has ordered the six states, which had announced their ban on the film’s release, to ensure that law and order are properly maintained to prevent any violence or inappropriate incident when the film’s screening takes place and ordered that the film can’t be banned as it has gone through the desired changes asked for by the CBFC.

The state governments of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand had taken the decision to not allow the film’s screening as they are afraid it would lead to major law and order crisis.

The order of the film’s release across India came into motion before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, when the film producers had filed a petition in the apex court concerned by the fact that Haryana had joined the states wanting to ban its release.

All set to release on January 25, it is left to be seen how Padmaavat fares at the box office now.

H/T: Indian Express