Padma Shri Awardee Subhasini Mistry’s Humanity Hospital Provides Free Healthcare For The Poor

It is surprising and also inspiring how strong will and sheer dedication can help you achieve even the impossible. The story of Subhasini Mistry, Padma Shri Awardee, clearly shows these attributes and how she fulfilled the pledge she made to herself after the demise of her husband.

Sadhan Chandra Mistry, a vegetable vendor from Hanspukur village, Kolkata, died when he was just 35 due to lack of medical facility. He left behind his wife Subhasini (just 23 then) and four children. With no other option left, Subhasini was forced out on the streets to sell vegetables. That was the time when she pledged to herself that she would one day make a hospital and provide free service to all the poor. After 20 years of hard work and determination, the village where Sadhan died now has a hospital.

She was adamant that she would not let any other poor person die due to lack of medical treatment. People laughed and made fun of her. “She could not even count her money when she first started selling vegetables. How can she build a hospital when she cannot even rebuild her own home, which is in shambles?” they asked.

After almost two decades, she opened a small clinic at her home and persuaded the only qualified doctor to come every week. In the meantime, her two daughters were married off and the elder became son a labourer, working in agricultural fields. Her younger son Ajoy Mistry successfully completed his secondary education and passed the All India Medical Entrance Test. From his childhood, he had seen his mother working relentlessly towards building a hospital. After getting a German scholarship, he went on to study medicine at the Calcutta Medical College and became a doctor.

In 1993, with the help of her son, Subhasini laid the foundation of her dream hospital, ‘Humanity Hospital’. Initially, it began with a small amount of Rs 80,000, collected from well-wishers, however, the funds grew 10 times within just one year. “My mother can say with pride now that she has fulfilled her pledge made to her husband two and a half decades earlier,” says Dr Ajoy.

Today the hospital is well equipped with a state-of-the-art operation theatre, sonography machines, X-ray machines, scanners, 45 beds, and 10 ICU beds. Humanity hospital treats thousands of poor every year free of cost. “After 68 years of independence, people here are experiencing independence from darkness – something is being done for them. The government and NGOs have done nothing for them, not even thought about them. They feel they will die due to the unavailability of medical treatment. And my mother’s goal is to prevent something like that from happening,” Dr Ajoy says.

H/T: The Better India