Padma Shri Awardee Elderly Woman Of Karnataka’s Halakki Tribe Voices The Need Of SC/ST Status

As you navigate through the narrow dusty roads of Ankola, an industrial town near Karwar, about a three-hour drive from Goa, you can spot the Halakki women, singing and sowing paddy, from afar. Hardy bodies that speak of the labour invested in paddy fields, they are identifiable by their ankle-length wrap-around saris, bare backs, and rows of black and yellow beads worn around their necks.

And the songs, some rehearsed and handed down generations, and many composed spontaneously, are about all that their lives, revolving around deities and duties, nature and nurturing, land and longing.

A little ahead of the main town is the house of Sukri Bomma Gouda, popular as Sukri ajji’s home. At 82, the grand old doyen of the Halakki culture, who has never been afraid of anything in her life, belies her years with her energy. Among her treasured memories is Indira Gandhi taking her black-and-yellow neckpiece and wearing it in Hampi.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sukri talks about her experience of walking up the carpet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the Padma Shri at the hands of then-President Pranab Mukherjee, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also there. He told me that I have done a great job for my community by preserving the tradition of singing. But I answered that I would have been much happier if instead of the Padma Shri, he had conferred the SC/ST status on my community, our longstanding demand.” The Padma Shri had no cash award, added the outspoken matriarch.

Talking about her music, Sukri said, “I was not always a professional performer. Some 25 years ago, when there was a programme at the local university, they asked the Halakkis present there to come up and sing. No one dared to but I went right up and sang. There was no fear. This is what I had been doing all my life.”

Music has been the Halakki women’s way of expressing their emotions. But if they sing praises of God and the deities, they also protest by composing lyrics on the evils of dowry, patriarchy, and poverty. Sukri told in her interview, “At the last programme I was called upon to sing, I sang about the need to be aware of health hazards like AIDS.”

But you will be surprised to know that the men of the community do not sing at all. Patriarchy continues to be a harsh reality despite the fact that there is a 2:1 gender ratio in favour of the women, who also end up being the breadwinners and the ones toiling in the fields. Purnima Gouda, an associate professor at the Gokhale Centenary College, Ankola, shared, “Most men of the community have taken to drinking.”

But the Halakki women’s concern doesn’t end there; the fact that the young girls do not want to follow their traditional attire troubles them as much. And of all the traditions phasing out, it’s the music fading away that hurts them the most. “Sukri’s niece sings beautifully. But she is almost 60, maybe the youngest of the singing lot. The new generation has no time to learn these songs. They would rather study and do government jobs,” shared Purnima.

“O brother what shall I tell of my family; I am married in the jungle; I go from my village to collect grass; I have become so hard over the years.” They sing as the day sets in.

