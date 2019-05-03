Padma Lakshmi Pens An Emotional Note For Chef Fatima Ali, Whom She Lost To Cancer

Former Top Chef contestant and chef Fatima Ali succumbed to a rare form of cancer, Ewing’s Sarcoma, at the age of 29 this January after undergoing several chemotherapy sessions and a surgery.

During her last years of battling the disease, she had been documenting her experience on her Instagram account with her huge fan base. Amidst that, she also penned an emotional account of the same for Bon Appétit‘s website that won her a posthumous James Beard Foundation award last week.

Paying a beautiful tribute to her friend, American author and television host Padma Lakshmi wrote an emotional post which read, “Last Sunday friends and family got together for the memorial of our dear departed friend @cheffati. While it was so comforting to be with her family, it brought back all of the raw feelings that I had just very recently managed to somewhat put away. ⁣

I’m extremely proud that Fatima’s writing won her a posthumous @beardfoundation award last week. Her brother sat elbow to elbow with the likes of @davidchang and @ciaosamin and talked to me about how much she would have loved being there.⁣⁣”

“Fatima was a quick learner and ambitious as hell. On the show, I laid into her about not choosing between cooking delicious Pakistani street food or doing Western haute cuisine- that the two could exist together and in fact that would be the most exciting food that she could do. She took that critique, absorbed it, and immediately in the next challenge did a version of that. ⁣

As a brown woman in professional life, but especially in the male-dominated field of food, we both connected over feeling like outsiders at times. After last week’s ceremony there is no doubt that there was a place for Fatima at the table. I couldn’t be more proud of you, grasshopper,” she added.