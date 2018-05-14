Padma Lakshmi On Motherhood, Women’s Reproductive Health, And Racism

“I have been lucky to have fashioned a living out of what interests me. It takes you a while to realise what you are and what you want,” says the ever-radiating Padma Lakshmi.

Right from having an illustrious modelling career to being an activist, Padma is a woman who dons many hats, motherhood being the most prized of them all.

While Padma is having the time of her life with her 8-year-old daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell she makes sure that she inculcates the right kind of values in her at the same time. That’s why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that little Krishna hasn’t been untouched by her mom’s activism.

Padma shared with Hindustan Times how she and her daughter walked to school with Krishna holding a picket sign reading “We want books from home”. It was a token gesture as Krishna wanted to protest her school’s directive of not allowing her to bring her favourite books to class and Padma wanted to teach her to stand up for everything that she believed in.

Padma shared that “the best thing about raising a daughter is getting to see the world anew through her young eyes.” Talking about the biggest challenges of motherhood so far, Padma said, “I guess my greatest challenge is just that I want to keep her grounded.”

When asked about her favourite activity with her daughter, Padma said, “Going to the park and playing together!” She also shared one thing that she has learned from her daughter: “She was with me in LA when I filmed Drop the Mic. I was nervous about it, and she told me that every music teacher has told her: Keep going! Even if you make a mistake, no one will know that you messed up except you. If you stop, people will recognize the error. So just keep going!”

Here is an Instagram image of Padma with little Krishna:

Padma wants Krishna to be acquainted with the political realities of the place that she lives in. “Racism was always there in America, but under the Trump administration, the iron fist has lost its velvet glove,” she says, talking about the current political scenario in America.

As an Indian, it is natural for Padma to keep her daughter well aware of her Indian roots, sans any pressure though. “She’s still going to be much less exposed to Indian culture than I was, because she’s biracial. Also, she’s never lived in India for a long stretch. She is just an American kid who eats dal at home and loves to wear bindis. She understands Tamil, but will not reply to me in Tamil. But she also has gaana classes at home every week – a guruji comes every week to teach her Carnatic music,” says Padma.

Talking about her own Indianness, Padma says, “I am as much a New Yorker as I am a Madrasi. Even today, I speak Tamil when I am in Chennai.” Getting back to Krishna, she says: “I don’t really care if she wears jeans or saris. I care more about what kind of human being she grows up to be.”

Talking about the many hats that she dons, Padma says: “We are raised in a way where you are supposed to know your career path by 23; you should be engaged by 28; married by 30 and have your first kid at 34, and then be set in your ways. But you are going to live till 80 or 90, so what do you do with the rest of your life?”

It was in 2009 when Padma co-founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America, the organisation has played an instrumental role in the opening of the MIT Center for Gynepathology Research. Padma’s activism revolves majorly around women’s reproductive health. Talking about how it all started, she shares: “I suffered from endometriosis all my life and was never treated for it properly. When I got better and saw how normal women lived during their periods, it got me terribly angry inside. It made me realise that there is misogyny even in healthcare.”

Her foundation works on educating both boys and girls. She explains: “They need to understand the disease too. You can’t just educate half the population and expect an overall change. The basic problem today is that girls have become liberated, but the boys have not caught up!”

Padma has just collaborated with MAC to design a capsule collection. The inspiration for the collection again comes from her personal struggles. She shares: “If you are a woman of colour, it is a struggle to find makeup that will have good colour retention on your skin. When you are a dark person, most Western make-up artists would put a dark eyeshadow on you. But I wanted to wear light colours too!”

Here is an image of some of the products from the MACPadma collection:

Spilling the beans on her radiating looks, she says: “I have to take care of my skin, I have to use sunblock, hydrate, exercise, eat right. Also, happiness is a big factor in how you look. Surround yourself with people who have a positive influence in your life and that works better than any expensive beauty regime or any personal trainer. I am happier today than ever before. I don’t want to go back to my 20s.”

