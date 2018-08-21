Pa Ranjith To Make A Web Series on Silk Smitha Which Will Showcase Her Life From Childhood

Since his directorial debut with romantic comedy Attakathi in 2012, Pa Ranjith has successfully made a niche for himself in the Tamil film industry. Through films like Madras (2014), Kabali (2016), and Kaala (2018), Ranjith has continuously tried to defy norms by creating avant-garde and socially conscious cinema.

He challenged yet another norm in January this year as he rewrote the musical dictum of Chennai as he put together the ‘Casteless Collective,’ the band that belted out over 20 songs on subjects like reservation, manual scavenging, the annihilation of caste, and the agrarian crisis.

“I am that which you refuse to see, that which you refuse to acknowledge,” Ranjith said, speaking of all these efforts in an interaction with Firstpost. He added “I am angry when I am told that I am unwanted, that I am being neglected. I feel the compelling need to prove myself, to make myself indispensable. I stand in the front. If you dismiss my art as a work not worthy of any recognition, it becomes my duty to prove that it is better than what you consider art. My art is my life. I have to take it to the people.”

“As a student in Fine Arts College, I raise uncomfortable questions,” says Ranjith. Continuing his pursuit, he is now all set to adapt the story of yesteryear star Silk Smitha from a fresh perspective. What already sets his venture apart is the fact that he would be making a web series on her life.

After Vidya Balan starrer The Dirty Picture (2011), this would be the second major dramatic portrayal of Silk’s life. The makers of the film feel that the childhood tales from Silk’s life remain unexplored despite being really fascinating. Thus, the upcoming web series would showcase the finer details of her life, starting from her childhood.

Deccan Chronicle quoted a source saying, “The web series will be shot lavishly and aired across several episodes. Director Pa. Ranjith feels that his series will be true to Silk Smitha and bring out untold stories of her childhood. Further, he believes that her story has a pan-Indian appeal and hence, he’s doing a web series.”

