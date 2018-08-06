P.V. Sindhu Analyses Her Game Against Carolina Marin In BWF World Championships Final

P.V. Sindhu lost to her Rio Olympics 2016 opponent, Spaniard Carolina Marin, in the BWF World Championships in Nanjing, on Sunday, settling for the silver medal. Not the one to lose hope, P.V. Sindhu accepted that she made mistakes but will still celebrate her second World championship silver.

“I should have won the first set after a good start in the final. But I made quite a few mistakes. Things would have been different if only I had recovered in time in the second half of that set,” said Sindhu.

“Winning four medals, including two silver in five World championship appearances, is a record I am really proud of. I hope to be the champion one day for sure,” she added. “I don’t think there was any pressure on me facing Marin for the second time in a major final (the last time being in 2016 Rio Olympics). But, yes, I was keen to give it back to her before the start of the final today.”

“I was not able to get my strokes in. Either they were going out or into the net. And, by the time I could recover, she raced away to a huge lead. Marin is a very aggressive player and has her own style. It is always a challenge to take her on in any tournament,” Sindhu said.

“I thought I was pretty close to winning the gold. It is disappointing having come this far but there are lots of positives for me from this championship. I beat some of the best players before making it to the final. This should augur well for me ahead of the Asian Games.”

H/T: The Hindu

Featured image source