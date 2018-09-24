Owner Of Beauty Salon For Transgenders, Kajol Shares Challenges Of Being Accepted

‘Look Me’ salon in Tiruchi is a ladies beauty salon run by a group of transgenders to make the salon experience more comfortable for the community. “Though we may have feminine tendencies, hormone spurts cause excessive hair growth and hence the need for regular waxing. Transgenders may feel uncomfortable waxing their chest or legs in a women’s beauty parlour,” Kajol, owner of the salon, told The Hindu.

However, the lack of acceptance in the society bars them from entering their workplace from the main door. “We usually get in through the back door,” shared Kajol.

The salon is open for both trans and women. While members of the transgender community drop in during select hours, the salon is open for women in mornings and evenings.

Kajol has a diploma in beauty and hairdressing from a popular Chennai institute and had acquired a brief period of experience in the same field before attempting her own venture. “Before opening the salon, I used to shape eyebrows and wax in a small space in the office of our welfare association,” Kajol said.

The nascent salon, however, is not enough for its employees to run their houses. The members still continue at their old jobs to supplement income. Like, Rasiya and Pooja work as construction labourers and Uma, Kajol’s apprentice, works as a cook.

“My dream is to train transgenders like Uma so that many more salons would come up in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts,” Kajol stated. “We transgenders are natural at the beauty industry as we are inclined towards applying make-up, dressing up and styling hair.”

Kajol thanks district Collector Jayashree Muralidharan for instilling the entrepreneurial spirit in her. She said, “She told me I should set an example for the others in our community by availing the loan offered by the state government to transgenders.”

Recalling the challenges before opening up the salon, salon employee Pooja said that getting the loan, fortunately, turned out to be the easiest part of the deal. “The loan was ready but getting quotations for electrical fittings, equipment and furniture was a rough deal,” Pooja shared. She added, “We were shooed off the campus like flies even before we explained what we had come for. I believe they heard quotation as a donation.”

Apart from managing for the basic necessities, they faced problem in getting the most important requirement for starting the salon – space. “No one was willing to rent us space,” recalled employee Rasiya.

The current premises where the salon is operating is a result of negotiation through a third party.

The monetary issue continues to be a struggle for them. Kajol shared that it is a challenge to repay Rs. 7,000 per month. “If the government increases the subsidy on the loan, it would help us. Venturing into such professions is something new for the community. If it’s a failure, others in the community will hesitate,” she shared. She further added, “I have to struggle to repay the loan and make both ends meet. But many transgenders have the notion ingrained in them that they can earn the same money in one night (as sex workers).”

Kajol hopes that there are more efforts from the government and private agencies to employ transgenders. “Then we don’t have to beg and plead everywhere,” she said.

