Overcoming Her Pain, 21 Y.O. Swapna Barman Makes History By Winning Gold In Asian Games

From beating the discomfort of running with ill-fitting shoes to suffering from the pain of a tooth infection, Swapna Barman bravely faced it all. She didn’t let anything stand in the way of her determination to win India’s first-ever Asian Games gold medal in the heptathlon on Wednesday.

Swapna has six toes on each of her feet, yet she confidently aced all the seven grueling events over three days. At Jakarta, following a root canal treatment, she got a tooth infection that gave her immense pain and a fever but she chose to stick a kinesio tape around her right jaw rather than give up because of it.

“Even smiling was a torment, forget singing,” she said. “Everything hurts and has been injured — ankle, knee, back, fingers and now tooth.”

She topped the field with 6026 points and won shot put, javelin and high jump.

“Actually, the jumps were the toughest, because of the take-offs. It would send shooting pain,” she said. “I thought on the first day that I wouldn’t be able to compete at all. But then I had to — what would happen to all the hard work I had put in.”

“It pains all the time, I’ve struggled to get shoes for my six toes all my life,” she said. “It’s bad with shoes, it’s worse with spikes.”

H/T: The Indian Express