Over 30 Girls Beaten Up In A School In Bihar For Resisting Harassment From Local Boys

In Bihar, a group of villagers beat up over 30 girls in Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Daparkha village in Supaul district, some 250 km from Patna on Saturday, after they resisted harassment by some local boys.

Some local boys from the neighboring village had been harassing the girls, passing lewd comments and writing vulgar comments on the school wall, about which they had already complained to the school administration. On Saturday evening, when the girls were playing at the school ground, they caught some boys trying to write an obscene comment on the school wall and scolded them.

After some time, a group of people from the village the boys belonged to, came and started beating the girls in the school ground and some staff members.

“The girls were kicked and beaten up with sticks”, said Ms. Reema Raj, warden of the school. They sustained many injuries and 12 of them had to be admitted to the primary health center. An FIR was launched against those involved but no one has been arrested yet.

“Action will be taken against all those found involved in the attack on the girls,” said Baidyanath Yadav, District Magistrate of Supaul. Education Minister Krishnanadan Prasad Verma has assured that “no one will be spared.”

H/T: The Hindu