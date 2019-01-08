Over 22 Individuals Saved By 3 Girls In Odisha After Passenger Boat Capsized In Crocodile-Infested River

Ten lives were lost after a passenger boat capsized in the Mahanadi river of Odisha on January 2, 2019. The number of casualties could have been much higher but it was the bravery of three teenage girls who saved over 22 lives and averted the disaster.

Of the three, one was Subhasmita Sahoo, a commerce student who was one of the passengers trapped under the boat. She was celebrating New Year and had gone on a picnic with her mother, sister, and three nieces, to the Hukitola island. They were on the boat with 55 other tourists and were on their way to Paradip when the boat capsized in the crocodile-infested freezing waters of the Mahanadi river.



“My neck was trapped in a piece of wood. I somehow freed myself and swam to the shore,” she said. But she dove back in the water after she saw a group of children struggling and saved 12 children from drowning.



Then two sisters Sasmita and Purnima Giri hurried to save more people and successfully dragged at 10 people to safety. “The two brave girls managed to save at least 10 [people], including two women and some children, from meeting a watery grave,” Nalini Kantu Sahu, a resident, said.

“We rescued as many persons as we could. However, we were saddened to see others drowning in the river as they were trapped under the boat which had overturned,” the Giri sisters said.



The Giri sisters have been felicitated by the Odisha government. Locals have requested the authorities to recognize Subhasmita’s bravery as well and honour her with a bravery award.

