Over 150 Scientists Sign Petition To Support JNU Students’ Protest Against Johri’s Bail

As Jawaharlal Nehru University students protest the bail of professor Atul Johri who has been accused of sexual harassment, more than 150 scientists have signed a petition in support of the protest. They have called upon Indian scientists and “women scientists in particular” to support these students and asked authorities to punish sexual misconduct.

They want the “blacklisting” of such offenders from funding, academies, and participation in scientific committees. Scientists from JNU as well as from several leading institutes like the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, the Indian Institutes of Technology, the National Centre for Biological Sciences and the Indian Institute of Science are part of the petition.

While incidences of sexual harassment are not restricted to the scientific establishment, they are indeed influenced by its “authority structure especially perilous to women.”

Women are not included in decision-making bodies and are under-represented in scientific committees and academies. Though the arts and humanities departments have seen a spike in the number of female students, the scientific fields are yet to see such improvement. “The world of science has remained unaffected and unwilling to question its way of doing things,” the petition read.

“It is time that Indian science woke up to its changing social reality and gives up its business-as-usual attitude. It is also time to hear from Indian science academies and funding bodies clear policies of inclusion and representation. In addition, sexual misconduct should not only be condemned, it should invite black-listing from serving on scientific committees, receiving funding, awards and election to academies,” the petition added.

H/T: The Hindu