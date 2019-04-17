Over 100 Sanitary Pad Vending Machines To Be Installed For Mumbai Women Police Officers

As part of a welfare scheme, Mumbai police along with an NGO has taken a progressive initiative under its wings, by taking the decision to install over 100 sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators for women police officers across the city.

Under the project named ‘Smart Maitrin’ launched by Action Committee Against Unfair Medical Practices, it has been decided that 140 sanitary pad machines at 93 police stations across the city will be installed. Talking about the initiative, Deputy Commissioner of Police Niyati Thakur shared, “Women constitute nearly 20 percent of the total police force in Mumbai. This should be the basic facility at the workplace, as periods are natural and unpredictable. I hope other public and private organizations also come up with this facility for women at their workplace.”

One such vending machine has already been installed in the police headquarters by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and his wife last week. This laudable move is sure to be welcomed by all and we hope to see more workplaces and public spaces incorporating it as it can prove to be a giant leap for womankind.

H/T: Indiatimes