Out Of 100 Songs That We Produce As An Industry, Barely 9 Have Female Voices: Sona Mohapatra

Independent singer Sona Mohapatra doesn’t believe in mincing her words and beating around the bush. The opinionated singer is not receiving much work from Bollywood biggies now and in an interview, she pointed out the declining demand for female singers in the industry.

Sona told Indian Express, “The industry does not have work to offer to not only me but any female singer.” She said that the “more we are progressing, we are regressing” as she cited an example from the past. “Out of 100 songs that we produce as an industry, barely nine of them have female voices and solos are neglectable. It is shocking for a country which was not able to put out an album without Mangeshkar sisters to be celebrating testosterone,” Sona exclaimed.

She highlighted how opportunities for female singers in the industry are reducing with every passing day. She said, “So, somewhere when the opportunities are so low for my gender, forget about me, you will not hear any female voices. Whatever work is there, it is shared by 40-50 amazing artists. I would not even get a chorus. So, I am done with it.”

Sona also blamed the way singers are perceived in the country and in the industry. “In the west, a Beyonce has much more impact than Angelina Jolie but here repeatedly, everything is related to cinema. I cannot think how a country with millions celebrates only one flavour of art and this should be bothering the present generation. It is time we watch over this fact,” she said.

This hasn’t deterred Sona’s passion for her work. She remains undaunted and will continue to entertain her audience either way. “You know something, I work harder and get most work than the people in the city right now. I am forever travelling with my band, always creating new stuff and reinventing live music experience. So 99% of my life is that. Now, I have stopped speculating why Bollywood is not giving me work. It is simple. I do not think it is personal or they are against me,” said Sona. She also admitted that she would love to continue working with thoughtful people in the industry.

Sona said, “I believe the monster of Bollywood overwhelmingly wipes out the existence of everything. I myself have no issues with it (Bollywood music industry). I see the value of songs I have sung, I cherish my connection. For example, Satyamev Jayate is another hit. Aamir Khan is one of the people who takes opposite direction when others follow a way. There are admirable people in the industry but overall, it is not a place I look up to.”

The singer is now working on the Lal Pari Mastani project, under which the singer will be launching a song and a video every month until the end of this year.

H/T: Indian Express