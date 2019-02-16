Our Objective Is To Give Size Two And 20 The Same Fit And Experience: Sachin Ahluwalia

When Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in a sequinned Sachin & Babi pantsuit, it once again brought to the forefront the inclusive designs and dresses by husband and wife designer duo Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia. They are known for serving that section of the population that is rarely represented and catered to by fashion houses – the ones with curvier body shapes.

A majority of Sachin & Babi designs are available from size two to 20 and have already had their share of red carpet appearances with names like Octavia Spencer, Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Metz, Laurie Metcalf and many others. In a chat with Vogue, Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia talked about inclusivity and designing for Michelle Obama.

On what compelled them to extend their size range

BA: Honestly, [the catalyst] was the girl. She reached out to us from all across the universe—via emails, direct messages on our social channels and left feedback in our store. The same message came from my girlfriends, consumers, stylists and influencers – “Make this in my size.”

On what they changed technically to be able to widen their size range

SA: The challenge for creating silhouettes that work from size two to 20 is obviously the fit. The biggest problem that happens when designers get to bigger sizes is they change the pattern, or charge more because they’re using more fabric. To me, that wasn’t right. We went back to the initial sketching process to find silhouettes that could transcend from size two to 20. We spoke to a lot of our friends to get a better understanding of what their needs were. Then, we worked intensively with our technical pattern-makers and fit model.

…We stopped shooting e-commerce [images] on a size zero [bodies]. We now shoot on a model between a size four and six, and shoot the same dress on a model who’s size 14.

About Last Night: @michelleobama rocks the house with a surprise appearance at the 61st Annual #Grammys in custom Sachin & Babi. Michelle looked absolutely stunning in our olive sequined pant suit and we are forever grateful to @meredithkoop for the amazing opportunity. Let’s go TEAM S&B 🏆 #SachinandBabi 3,255 Likes, 60 Comments – Sachin & Babi (@sachinandbabi) on Instagram: “About Last Night: @michelleobama rocks the house with a surprise appearance at the 61st Annual…”

On working with curvy celebrities

SA: We’ve been on the threshold for inclusivity for a while now. Chrissy Metz’s stylist came to us two years ago, but at that point we weren’t [selling] sizes 16 or 18. We don’t want to dress a celebrity as a one-off and not produce that size for regular clients. It’s not authentic… We’ve had a genuine response from stylists in Hollywood.

BA: In terms of diversity, it’s not necessarily based on size. We took on ageism. [For a recent campaign] we had 70-year-old Maye Musk. It has to be diverse: you need young girls and more established names; you need extended sizes and straight sizes. It has to reflect the world and the people in it.

On working with Michelle Obama

BA: I got a call from Meredith Koop [Obama’s stylist] a couple of weeks ago. She said she had been noticing the brand and would love to work with us for Mrs Obama’s book tour. She picked a couple of soft, leisurely pyjama suits from the pre-fall [collection]. I asked if I could surprise her, and she agreed, saying Mrs Obama loved jewel tones.

Since this was our first outfit for her, I wasn’t really feeling a print. I had these beautiful loden green sequins, so I whipped up a sketch with them in mind. I sent Meredith the sketch, and she said it looked beautiful. We made it and shipped it in ten days. I got an email the Thursday before the Grammys saying the fitting went fine, but that it may not be for the book tour and that she was going to do something special with it.

On Sunday, we did our Whole Foods run and came back home to text messages telling us to turn on the TV, and there she was!

H/T: Vogue