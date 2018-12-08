Our Latest Instagram Live Workshop, Arterotica, Will Teach You The Intricacies Of Erotic Art

“In a time of commodification of self, our experiences of sex, sexuality, and love have, of necessity, hardened into weary transactions,” says erotic illustrator Opashona Ghosh.

She adds, “Discarding the emotional, sensual, and spiritual aspects of the “creative life force,” we don imaginary armour that benumbs the body, depersonalising it and detaching it from desire. This tendency, to shun the feminine and construe the emotional as weak, cannot be separated from the toxic heteronormative culture that is “fear[ful] of sexual desire and of human need.”

All of us millennials like to believe that we are living in times more liberating than ever. Sadly, this belief is as chimeric as it gets. We are constantly made to make “a false choice – between masculinity and femininity, strength and vulnerability, survival and pleasure.” How can we be liberated without any agency?

We are already riding the fourth wave of feminism and agency is the formula to get it all right – be it the agency to exercise one’s sexuality or the agency to express oneself through art.

However, truth be told, when it comes to women’s agency and their stake in sexual pleasure or expression, it is the last thing that we want to discuss or even pay any heed to as a country. It’s invisible, insignificant, and also inconvenient.

Constantly striving to be a wholesome voice in contemporary feminism, IWB has thus come up with our latest campaign “Cuntry” to stand up for sexual choices of women for pleasure and not just for procreating. Presented by Kamasutra, the campaign takes you across the country as we navigate the sexuality of women, how it has been repressed all this while, and seek ways of freeing it.

As an extension of the same campaign, we have come up with our latest Instagram live workshop Arterotica-Untamed Strokes, scheduled for Monday, December 10, 2018, at 6pm IST. The workshop aims to create a space for women artists to share and address issues on gender, sexuality, and positive body image through art and open dialogue.

Erotic art illustrator Opashona Ghosh has joined hands with us for the campaign. She would power you through an incredibly liberating workshop on Instagram where she will have an interactive dialogue about body image, sexual desires, and also the intricacies of erotic art.

For Opashona, erotic art is “a means of transcending gendered normativity and expanding the agency.” Using it as a persuasive urgent argument, she aims to create a new vocabulary of sexuality and urges all the artists around to join hands with her through our workshop.

Her art is a “manifesto of pleasure as an irreplaceable component of the self,” and she seeks to equip you with the tools that have helped her reclaim it. She is looking forward to the workshop and hopes to bring many new/under-represented facets of women in erotica art to the audience/attendees.

“In the workshop I’ll introduce the ideas of erotica and fantasy in the art used as tools for the social critic, moral disobedience and by extension, claiming agency back to oneself,” says Opashona.