Our Indian-Ness Is What Makes Us Authentic, Says Designer Ruchika Sachdeva Of Bodice

Ruchika Sachdeva is someone who became a recognized name in the fashion industry in a short span of time through her brand Bodice and, of course, because of her limitless dedication to her passion. When we last interacted with her, she was working to get women artisans the same recognition as the male artisans. A successful under-30 fashionpreneur, Ruchika won the International Woolmark Prize earlier this year.

In an interview with Vogue, she shared how she doubted her capability to win the prize.

“I would think to myself, “Oh my God, this is difficult”, because the level and quality of work that is presented there is phenomenal. Having said that, I noticed some judges spending time with me and asking a lot of questions during the final presentation in Florence, just before the results were announced. At that point, I felt like, okay, they are interested,” she said.

“In India, when you see the bigger perspective, it seems like we are really far away. And international press rarely hears about us—so overall, I was up against a lot. I think the attention to detail helped Bodice stand out. In fact, for me it’s just the result of overthinking everything, even my clothes, but the judges were fascinated by how I thought about the button of the garment, what was used to coat the button, the thread used in the embroidery, each yarn of the fabric,” she added.

She went on to say that though she wanted to get international exposure, knowing “how saturated and competitive it is out there”, India still remains her most-favored market, “because it’s open-minded and welcoming.”

“From the start, I’ve been very watchful to expand slowly and strategically. I didn’t want to spend all the prize money on a big international show, and then feel a little lost afterward. The main takeaway has been the relationships in the industry. Liya Kebede presented the Prize to me in Florence, and now I just met her in New York, just to say hi and hang out. Developing these relationships from different industries and hearing their feedback makes you keep going on the right path,” she said.

“Another outcome has been launching Bodice Studio, a premier line of the main label. This has been a long-time dream. The line provides me with creative freedom when I wasn’t able to do many things in the past due to financial constraints. I can now use exquisite fabrics, intricate techniques and experiment without worrying. For example, saris used to be made out of wool and silver earlier, or silk and silver, and that, over time, changed—and now, everything is made out of polyester. Now, I can use merino wool with steel, and make a fabric out of that, which I could not have dreamed of at a Bodice price point,” she added.

Since she won the prize, she has moved into a bigger studio and is planning to offer “made-to-measure luxury in its true sense.”

“We’ve hired more people to make all this possible as well. We already had a lot of tailors, but I realized that we really required more managerial staff. Now, we have an in-house marketing person, a pattern master, and a quality-control guy,” she said.

Advising the aspiring designers in India, she said that it is important to not be boxed by an Indo-western fusion aesthetic and “break free from that creative barrier, as much as it is important to be rooted in a certain Indian-ness because that’s what makes us authentic.”

H/T: Vogue