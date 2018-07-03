Our Incessant Communalization Of Child Rapes Proves That We Have Hit A Precipice As A Country

Our society today has hit a precipice. It indeed is a daunting task to determine what is a more grave concern – the increasing cases of child rape or whetting communal violence and hatred out of them.

It was Kathua rape case for the past few months, it is Mandsaur now. They say we have seen both sides of the evil. They say our reactions bring out the communal hypocrisy of the country. They are busy exploiting social media, targetting people and posting things like:

Amit Malviya on Twitter Deeply disappointing to see all those who branded the entire Hindu community as rapists after Khatua maintain stoic silence after the Mandsaur rape because rapists are Muslims. Let me see if any of them can step out with a placard and malign all Muslims for act of Asif and Irfan.

Do you also see the communal hypocrisy here? Do you also see the Hindu-Muslim divide here? Is that what it is all about? Because all I see is the plight of innocent children and their butchered, trampled body being used as a political battlefield.

Politics in India is a mire of communal manipulations. More than the religion itself, it’s the politics that has divided us for decades and would keep doing that. You ask why? Becuase we give the politicians the power to do so.

A Hindu man raped a Muslim girl. A Muslim man raped a Hindu girl. This is why it is wrong, we are told. Does that mean that is it a slightly smaller concern when a Hindu rapes a Hindu or Muslim rape a Muslim? No, right?

Imagine the plight of an 8-year-old who has been violently raped. Imagine what her family is going through. Imagine, all of that and realise that going by the current scenario it can be anyone’s child, even yours! We need to open our eyes to the real issue here. It is not about the Hindu-Muslim divide. The real problem is innocent children being mercilessly raped and violated every other day, and we turning our eyes away from it and targetting the opposite community, feminists, political parties, whatever.

Just like we cannot generalise the plight of all these rape victims and survivors, same way we cannot do it with the rapists, surely not on the basis of religion. It is not just about a person of a particular religion raping someone from the other religion. Please realise the victim’s plight, her individual struggle that certainly transcends her religion.

If you are one of those crying fouls in the name of the community when humanity is the real concern, please re-evaluate your reasoning and more than that your claim at being a human. Instead of politicising the crime, following the lead of our politician puppeteers, the need of the hour is to break this heinous pattern and target it as a united society. We cannot stoop that low, let us all rise.