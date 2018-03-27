Our Hearts Go Out To The Child In Arjun Kapoor After Reading His Message To His Mom

It was in 2012 when Arjun Kapoor made his debut on the silver screen with the movie Ishaqzaade. While the movie turned out to be a big hit Arjun never really got the chance to celebrate the success and walk down the red carpet with his mom as she passed away just a few days before his movie was going to be released.

It has been six years since Arjun’s mom passed away but the pain remains constant for Arjun and sister Anshula. “Mum was the friend,” Arjun once said in an interview when asked about his relationship with his parents.

Just when Arjun was finally going to make it big, his mother Mona Kapoor lost her battle with cancer. It was her sixth death anniversary yesterday and Arjun took to Instagram to write a poignant message in her remembrance. “As I was shooting by a canal today in Patiala wishing I could send u a picture of how nice the location was,” he wrote.

His loss was apparent from his words as he wrote, “Mom I realised I never quite got to walk the red carpet with u to show u one of my films.” But he was also certain that she has been showering her blessings on him from wherever she is. He wrote, “I’m certain in the in the last 6 years u have walked every step of the way with me thru these 9 films Along with mine & Anshula s personal journeys.”

My heart went out to the child in Arjun as he wrote, “wish u were here Mom so much has transpired so much where I would have looked at u for answers and looked at u to draw strength…I don’t know if I’m doing a decent job at it but I’m taking one day at a time and making each moment count trying to be a truthful reflection of u n ur teachings…can’t believe it’s been 6 years to the day but I have thought of u every breath I have taken pls smile spread ur warmth n positivity wherever u are cause god knows the world me and Anshula need it…love u forever and beyond.”

Here is the picture that Arjun posted on Instagram: