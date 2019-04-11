Our Battle Is Half Won, Says Kerala Nuns On Chargesheet Filed By The Police Against Franco Mulakkal

Almost seven months after the arrest, the Kerala police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet to the Judicial First Class Magistrate at Pala in Kerala’s Kottayam, against Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of raping a nun.

The Bishop’s arrest came after a nun complained that she was raped multiple times between 2014-16. Now with the action taken by the police, it will be the first time that a Bishop will face a trial for allegedly raping a nun.

The case saw many nuns coming out in support of the victim, who also faced backlash from the convent for their actions, but now that steps are being taken against the accused, sister Anupama, one of the five nuns who looked after the rape survivor, says, “This is a historic day. We thank the police and the public prosecutor for submitting the chargesheet, albeit six months after Mulakkal was arrested. Our battle is half won.”

Adding to it, she also said, “Mulakkal is a powerful person. He has money and political backing. We fear that he could intimidate witnesses when the trial begins. Our wait for justice will continue until the verdict is delivered and guilty is punished.”

According to reports, the chargesheet presented by the police has over 2000 pages and contains statements from 83 witnesses, which includes 25 nuns and 11 priests. It documents wrongful confinement, raping a woman, taking advantage of his official position, unnatural offence, and criminal intimidation. If the charges against the Bishop are proved, he could face life imprisonment.

H/T: Scroll