Ostracized From Her Village, Sridevi Is Proof Of The Discrimination People With Leprosy Face

Currently, a quarter of a million people throughout the world are suffering from leprosy, with a majority of these cases being reported from India, a place where the disease is no less dreaded and stigmatized than HIV/AIDS. Leprosy-affected individuals face discrimination and are shunned from leading a normal life, something 60-year-old widow, Sridevi, of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh is well-acquainted with.

It was the year 1998 when Sridevi was ostracised by the Sikni village panchayat after she was afflicted by leprosy. She had been living in a hut (that she had built all by herself) in a forest, located about 3km away from the village, for the past 20 years.

For years, Mukesh had one dream- to see his mother return back to her home in the village. And on 16th July his dream came true as a Sridevi returned home after the district administration intervened on her behalf. Led by Dulmi BDO Jayashankhi Murmu, a team of government officers and a medical team visited the village. They conducted a meeting with the residents, the mukhiya, and former mukhiya in order to convince them that leprosy can be cured.

The villagers agreed with the officers and said that Sridevi was ostracised due to lack of education and knowledge. As for Sridevi, she is happy to be allowed to finally live with her son, daughter-in-law, and grandson. “I am extremely happy. I was forcibly shunted out from here when my son was the age of my grandson,” she said.

H/T: The Times Of India

