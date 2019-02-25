Oscars 2019 Makes History With Record 7 Wins For Black Women And Men

Arguably the most sought-after honour in Hollywood, the Oscars are one of the biggest events held annually to recognize achievements in the film industry.

While the awards have seen a lack of diversity when it comes to issues of race and gender in the past years with various categories being dominated by the white performers, this year we witnessed a welcoming change with seven black artists being honoured for their work in different categories.

Actors Regina King and Mahershala Ali won the Best Supporting Actor categories for “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Green Book” respectively, and writer-director Spike Lee bagged his first competitive Oscar for co-writing “BlackKklansman” with another black artist, co-writer Kevin Willmott.

In addition, costume designer Ruth Carter of “Black Panther” and production designer Hannah Beachler became the first black winners in their respective categories- as did Peter Ramsey, one of five winners for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” for Best Animated Feature.

Speaking to the press after her win, Ruth Carter said, “I dreamed of this night, and I prayed for this night, honestly not only just for being a hardworking costume designer, but for what it would mean for young people coming behind me.”

She also said, “Finally, the door is wide open. I’ve been struggling and digging deep and mentoring and doing whatever I could to raise others up, and I hope from my example there is hope and other people can come in and win an Oscar just like I did.”

As Hannah Beachler became the first African-American person to win the gold statuette for production design, she said, “I stand here stronger than I was yesterday. I stand here with agency and self-worth because of [Black Panther director] Ryan Coogler—who not only made me a better designer, a better storyteller, a better person. I stand here because of this man who offered me a different perspective of life. Who offered me a safe space. Who is patient and gave me air, humanity, and brotherhood. Thank you, Ryan, I love you.”

H/T: The Quint