Oscar Winner Frances McDormand Got All Female Nominees To Stand In Solidarity During Her Speech

The Academy Awards this year mostly had predictable winners, but because of the year the US has had, the Oscars did get super political and gave us many memorable moments.

This year, like every other year, very few women were nominated in major categories, and even the ones that were nominated did not end up winning. But the spirit of Me Too and Time’s Up was dominant during the ceremony.

One of the most feminist moments was when Frances McDormand won the Best Actress award for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Her speech highlighted the need for stories by women and promoted equality in the film industry. She asked all the female nominees in the audience to stand up and asked the audience to take a look at them. She said, “If I may be so honoured to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight. Look around ladies and gentleman, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed.“

ABC News on Twitter Frances McDormand asks all the female nominees in every category to stand with her. “Look around, everybody…because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed.” https://t.co/lJd8920ucU #Oscars https://t.co/pOLaWHatZK

Host Jimmy Kimmel also made a hilarious, satirical comment on men with reference to the Oscar statue. In fact, he mentioned why the Oscar is loved so much by women as he knows his limitations. He said, “He keeps his hands where you can see them. Never says a rude word. And most importantly, he has no penis. He is literally a statue of limitations.” Kimmel added, “The kind of man we need more of in this town.”