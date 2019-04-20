Opening Up About Her ‘Difficult Pregnancy’, Beyoncé Reveals Her Post-Partum Struggles In Netflix Documentary

Just a few days ago, the much-anticipated documentary ‘Homecoming’, centered around singer Beyoncé, was released and has garnered pretty rave reviews. Delving into the development and rehearsal process behind Beyoncé’s historic performance in 2018 as Coachella’s first ever Black headliner, the most emotional moments in the documentary are when she shares some deeply personal truths about her “difficult pregnancy” with her twins.

She shared that she suffered from major complications during her pregnancy as well as at the time of delivery.

“In the womb, one of my babies’ heartbeat paused a few times, so I had to get an emergency C-section,” she said. “My body went through more than I knew it could.” But the new mom had no time to celebrate the birth of her twins, Rumi and Sir, as she had to prepare for her upcoming Coachella performance. As, on the day she gave birth, she weighed 218 pounds, she had to work hard to get her mind and body right for the show.

She shared that she “became vegan temporarily, gave up coffee, alcohol, and all fruit drinks.”

“I thought I’d never be the same,” she explained. “I had to rebuild my body. In the beginning, there were so many muscle spasms and just internally my body was not connected. She shared had to rebuild “cut muscles,” from her C-section. “My mind was not there. My mind wanted to be with my children. I would dance and go off to the trailer and breastfeed the babies, the days I could I would bring the children.”

But soon, the intensity of her routine lead her to have a major realization about self-care. “I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could and I’ve learned a very valuable lesson,“ she said. “I will never push myself that far again.”

“To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller,” she said. “I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real.”

