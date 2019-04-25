Only With Knowledge Comes Understanding, With Ignorance Comes Fear, Says Githa Hariharan

India today is in a state of transition, with the elections going on and the fact that soon a new government will be sworn in and bring along reforms and changes. Whether they will be for the better or for worse, only time will tell.

However, India’s political climate is under quite a bit of upheaval, grappling with a weird amalgamation of progressive and regressive ideologies. With the right wing and left wing battling it out in the polls, this strife isn’t, very obviously, just limited to numbers in a ballot. They are a reflection of the public’s voices and opinions and if not always a true reflection of all the voices, it surely is a pretty accurate indication of the loudest ones.

Bestselling author Githa Hariharan’s recently released book ‘I Have Become The Tide’ deals with a lot of these issues. It has ‘three different narratives that intertwine past and present in compelling ways to raise an urgent voice against the cruelties of caste and the destructive forces that crush dissent. But they also celebrate the joy of resistance, the redemptive beauty of words, and the courage to be found in friendship and love,’ the website reads.

Githa is the author of The Thousand Faces Of Night, which won the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize in 1993, the short story collection The Art of Dying (1993); the novels The Ghosts of Vasu Master (1994), When Dreams Travel (1999), In Times of Siege (2003), Fugitive Histories (2009) and a collection of essays entitled Almost Home: Cities and Other Places (2014).

In a recent Facebook live with IWB, Githa discusses her book I Have Become the Tide and the various different issues it deals with like casteism and resistance.

Githa says that the message in her book isn’t a hidden one, it’s very much there. “It looks on one hand at old fault lines like cast and how not only do they persist but actually thrive in all kinds of new ways and manifestations. But side by side with that, you’ve got new terrors we’re living with, that is the crushing of dissent, whether it is cultural practitioners, whether it’s writers or artists or just a citizen. What you wear, what you eat; it’s almost as if even your thought is being censored.”

Resistance has been a part of our culture since time immemorial and Githa says, “Resistance has always been in practical terms a kind of long term agenda. Take the Women’s Movement, for example; you always have the substructure, the basics. But sadly we haven’t even achieved that, so resistance is there, that has remained the same, but what has changed is the short term agenda.

But many of the steps we’ve taken now, it’s as if we’ve regressed, this is a complex matter and it’s not just got to do with women, I’m using this example to show the links. Neo-liberal policies have meant increasing poverty and women are always the hardest hit. Similarly, with the right wing, it is not just anti-Muslim, not just casteist, it is also very clear about what women exist for and what their roles are and how circumscribed they should be. So despite the little steps our generation took, we are having to actually go back and say, ‘Wait! We had actually already fought for this’. How come we’ve gone back to it.”

“The news of the assassination of Gauri Lankesh came while I was writing this book. And the right wing has never been known for its ability to discuss and debate but they’ve hit an all-time low. So this book was written from a place of fear and anger,” she says about writing her book.

It isn’t easy to be in a constant state of resistance and managing that is quite often impossible, Githa says, “Authors are quite fortunate in that regard because they have the joys and beauties of the world to write about. This book has darkness but also reminds one of all the happy things that make life worth living. It is the activists who deal with this constantly and spend years fighting, I salute them.”

Fighting constantly can make one feel defeated at times and one struggles to keep up the strength and bravery, Githa says solidarity is a great reservoir of courage, referring to the support one receives from others fighting the same cause.

On the roles of writers in our society, Githa explains that patriarchy is so much the part of normal that writers snatch it and pull it out to show everyone the behind the scenes of what appears to be normal.

Apart from public personalities, every single citizen has a responsibility to address this issue of discrimination. Just not contributing to the problem isn’t enough; we have to proactively take steps to better the situation. “The first step is to unlearn what we’ve learned, especially those of us who were born in relatively privileged classes. And this you can only do by meeting with people who are strangers to you, of whom you know nothing about. Only with knowledge comes understanding, with ignorance comes fear.”

On keeping the uprising alive in us, Githa has to say, “Resistant and dissent are not just the obvious confrontational or rebellious things, it is also saying I’m going to celebrate difference. Just as we look for sameness because that is important, we are also going to celebrate difference. I mean the world would be a dreadful place if we were all the same. The best argument against homogeneity, that the right wing throws around, is that everyone should be a clone of the strongest, everyone should be as white as possible, upper caste, male, heterosexual, all the possibilities of exclusion. And laughing at the ignorance, at the statements we have heard in the last two or three years that can only be described as unreasoned by the right wing in India because clearly, they are inventing a new non-science. So whether they are about Ganesha getting plastic surgery done or the power of peacock tears or someone saying how can you believe in evolution, I’m certainly not descended from monkeys, well … you must laugh at them. I think laughter, music, poetry, conversations, art are all part of dissent.”

And I’ll have to agree with her, the survival of the fittest and natural selection is an evolutionary process that only works to ensure that a certain species learns to adapt and evolves the genetic makeup that will enable its survival. But since these politicians of ours seem to be offended by the thought of descending from monkeys, they should also not be encouraging such a primitive process, right? If the statements they’ve made are true, that man has always been a man because our ancestors didn’t see apes turning into humans, shouldn’t we be encouraging traits specific to humans like the ability to rise above biological behaviours and use our minds to think critically and re-assess our viewpoints?

And lastly, she adds, “The title of the book is taken from the translation of a Marathi poem by JD Pawar, which is, ‘The tide ebbs and flows, but I have become the tide.’ Which means believe in yourself and say that I can rise, I can soar and I can resist. It is important for all of us to feel that as a person that we’ll have as much meaning as possible, we’ll have as much joy as possible, but also to say that we take joy from certain principles that give meaning to our lives. And the most important of those principles is of justice, equality, and peace. And I think that is what all women should take away from this book.”