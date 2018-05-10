Only Three Female Directors In The Competition Category At The Cannes Film Festival 2018

Nadine Labaki, Alice Rohrwacher, and Eva Husson are the only three female directors running for the competition category at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The gender disparity that has dominated the festival since its inception, continues this year too.

If you think this is bad, then let us surprise you with another statistic. This is an improvement from the years 2005, 2010, and 2012 when no women were included in the Competition category at all. In fact, this year’s line up represents Cannes’ best since 2011.

Looking in retrospect, there have been only 18 women directors who have competed for prizes in the past one decade and only one woman director has won the festival’s top prize, Palme d’Or, – Jane Campion.

Coming to this year, three out of 21 directors in the running for the 2018 Palme d’Or are female. Eva Husson for Girls of the Sun, Nadine Labaki for Capernaum, and Alice Rohrwacher for Lazzaro Felice.

Speaking about the disparity in the festival, head of the competition jury Cate Blanchett, said, “There are several women in competition. They are not there because of their gender. They are there because of the quality of their work.”

She added, “A few years ago there were only two [female directors in competition]. The selection committee now has more women on board than in previous years, which will obviously change the lens through which the films are chosen. But these things are not going to happen overnight.”

“Would I like to see more women in competition?” Blanchett asked rhetorically. “Absolutely.” She continued, “But we’re dealing with what we have this year, and our role in the next almost two weeks is to deal with what is in front of us.”

However, the jury is not unfair in terms of gender equality. The composition of the juries that will determine the award winners have nine members, amongst which are five women and four men.

H/T: BBC