Only Six Women Made It To Assembly In The Elections Held In Telangana

When the first Legislative Assembly took place in Telangana, the representation of women was very low and instead of improvement in the scenario, it has only worsened with time. The 7.5% representation of women in the 119-member Telangana Assembly has reduced to 5%. This time only six women made it to the Assembly in the elections and they are from two major political parties – TRS and Congress.

In 2018 polls, 136 women contested but in 2014 it was 85 as per the Association of Democratic Reforms.

TRS gave tickets to just four women of which three won – former Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy, Ajmera Rekha, and G Sunitha Reddy. And Congress gave tickets to 11 women candidates, of which three won – Anasuya Dansari, Banoth Haripriya, and former Home Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh Sabitha Indra Reddy.

In the previous Assembly, which was dissolved by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, there were nine women.

