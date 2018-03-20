Only 16.7% Women In Rural India And 31.1% In Urban India Get Pregnancy Care: Study

In Indian families, while the occasion of a woman giving birth to a child is celebrated with enough pomp and show, when it comes to giving her proper pregnancy care the same importance is not given to it. According to a latest survey, it was found that more than one in seven Indian women did not receive antenatal care during their last pregnancy.

The National Family Health Survey 2015-16 (NFHS-4) data shows that these women did not receive the care as their husband or family found it to be unnecessary or did not allow it. The concerning results of the data prove that it is high time that men are sensitized about women’s rights to healthcare.

Monitoring signs of complications, detecting and treating hypertension and diabetes, providing iron and folic acid tablets and counselling on preventive care, diet during pregnancy, delivery and postnatal care constitutes antenatal care (ANC). And all this can be provided only by a skilled healthcare provider such as a doctor, auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) or other health professionals.

“Only 16.7 percent women in rural India received full antenatal care–at least four ANC visits, at least one tetanus toxoid injection, and iron and folic acid tablets or syrup taken for 100 or more days–about half as many as in urban areas (31.1 percent), NFHS-4 data show,” the study says.

Wondering why such worrying figures? Well, as the data collected, it was found that one in four men said they did not think ANC was necessary. One in five men said their family members did not think it was necessary. What is even more surprising is that one in 10 men said the women themselves found ANC to be unnecessary and for every one in four men it was ‘too costly’.

With the percentage of deliveries in urban areas in public facilities amounting to 46.2 percent and 54.4 percent in rural areas, it looks like that the right kind of pregnancy-related advice to couples is not being given by private health facilities.

“Only 14.7 percent women in urban India were in the labor force, compared to 24.8 percent in rural India, according to the National Sample Survey Office’s Employment Unemployment Survey, 2011-12, thus reducing their access to income, and thereby independence in decision-making,” says the study.

About 12% women make health-related decisions on their own, 22.6 percent women said their husband made the decisions and 62.5 percent made the decision with their husbands.

The study did show that educational attainment, participation in income-generating employment and women =in the higher wealth quintiles participate in decision-making about their own health and also men coming from this background are more likely to attend their wife’s ANC visit.

In 2015-16, 76.9 percent men in urban areas were present for the ANC visit compared to 63.9 percent of men in rural areas. And of these men, only 38.6 percent were told of complications such as convulsions, 44.8 percent were told of high blood pressure, 37.1 percent were told of vaginal bleeding, 45.2 percent were told of prolonged labour, and 51.1 percent were told of severe abdominal pain. Also, if their wife developed a pregnancy-related complication, only 47.1 percent of men were counselled by health providers on what course of action to be taken in such a situation.

“Besides improving infrastructure and human resources in healthcare, policy attention to promote women’s agency through education and paid employment as well as sensitising men about women’s right to healthcare and providing information to them on maternal and child healthcare is crucial to achieve the related sustainable development goal targets,” says the study.

H/T: The Quint