Ongoing Sexual Exploitation Of Bachhada Girls In MP To Be Investigated By The NCW

Though stricter laws have been formed to enhance the jail term for rape of a minor girl below the age of 16 and award the death penalty for the rape of under-12 girls, minor girls in Bachhada, Madhya Pradesh, are far from its protective cover.

The Sunday Express recently wrote a report on the sexual exploitation of girls belonging to the Bachhada Denotified Tribe in Madhya Pradesh. Reacting to it, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has assured that it will be sending a fact-finding team to the state this month to find out more about the issue.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “We have taken suo motu cognizance of the report. We are going to send a fact-finding team mid-July to find out what exactly is happening, the team will also question the authorities.” She wrote a letter to MP Chief Secretary Basant Pratap Singh on Tuesday, directing the state to take necessary action.

“The Commission is seriously concerned about the pathetic and miserable condition of such women and also concerned about the crimes and atrocities being perpetuated on young women in the districts,” the NCW letter states. The state must take strict legal action “considering the gravity of the matter” and work on “rehabilitation and mainstreaming of victims of such atrocities. The NCW may be apprised of any action taken in the matter.”

She will also forward the details of the same to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights as well as it also concerns 1,500 underage girls.

A field report on children being forced into sex work has already been gathered by the NCPCR as a part of its ongoing study.

“Among Bachhadas specifically, we found a high prevalence of trafficking of girl children from other communities to join the trade in the three districts of MP. Even school-going Bachhada girls are often made to drop out to get into the sex trade,” said Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR member for Right to Education.

