One Of The Nicest Things About CWG 2018 Was All The Girls Getting Together: Ashwini Ponnappa

Ashwini Ponnappa won a gold in the team event and a bronze in women’s doubles at CWG 2018.

She was also part of India’s first-ever mixed team that won a gold at CWG, which is no mean feat. In an interview with Indian Express, she recently spoke about guiding her partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy through the match and celebrating with the girls. Excerpts:

On guiding Satwik through the match

“I think out of sheer excitement I spoke a lot. I knew we could win and really wanted us to win that match. It was important to us. Because of that I over-spoke! But Satwik being Satwik would just listen to me. I was like ok yea, Satwik let’s focus on getting this one point, let’s do this, let’s do that. He’s a sweet kid so he happily listened to whatever I was saying. I think when I play with Satwik, I end up speaking a lot. I feel I need to say something or me speaking constantly maybe helps us play well. Luckily for me, he doesn’t get bugged with me saying much, so it’s good.”

On funny moments

“Yea, during the match, one point I flick served flat, and out of sheer excitement my racquet fell out of my hand which was quite funny. I remember jumping a lot on court and in Telugu, saying kotu which means hit. So I kept telling Satwik kotu, kotu from all angles.”

On the responsibility that came with the match

“Singles players are always expected to do well and it’s always on their shoulders but there was responsibility on doubles as well this time to atleast pull off that one match and give them support, give them the confidence that yes we do have chances of winning this tie. Having said that it was an amazing tournament where I got a lot of advice from Gopi Sir and Coach Tan that really helped. This time the CWG was a lot more also about how the coaches handled all the players , the kind of feedback we got and of course the support staff that ensured our bodies were well looked after and taken care of.”

On playing four matches in a day

“Going into that semifinal on Saturday I was honestly not expecting to play four matches, because I was gunning for us to win those semis. It was quite hard because once you lose the semifinal, it’s quite disappointing and you need to have a lot of mental strength to snap out of that and come back and get ready to fight for your bronze medal match in couple of hours.”

On CWG 2018

“It’s very different. Of course the first was great. The second a little disappointing because we didn’t win gold. But this was very different in a very unique way because I felt the sense of being a part of the team, of one big unit where we all worked together and were happy that we did it together. Where there was lot of positive energy as a lot of us hung out together. That atmosphere and that feeling I’ve not felt in a very long time. This CWG felt nice that way.”

“One of nicest things I enjoyed about CWG this time was all the girls getting together – Saina, Sindhu, Sikki – Ruthvika wasn’t there unfortunately – but four of us going out on the last day, had a good time with players from other sports. It was nice that four of us got together. We enjoyed ourselves at village. Hung out with squash and TT girls. At the end of the day, we are all there for the same purpose – to do well for the country. It was good to get those medals and then chill and unwind with all of them.”

On her health

“I feel the last few months I’m stabilizing a bit on my physical fitness which feels great. That gives me lot of mental confidence that the up-and-down phase is over and finally things are headed in the upward direction. It’s nice to have my husband (Karan Mendappa) come to Hyderabad and spend time with me and being supportive of me. Because he’s also into fitness and loves sport. That also makes things easier. Because in the past when I was here in Hyderabad, being alone and away from family and friends was quite hard. Now I can just put my head down and work, and having him around helps.”

On her husband

“He’s more of a runner, he runs marathons. He likes to play tennis. He was a tennis player but stopped many years ago. He loves sport, so that helps a lot. He understands what I go through. So when I’m down, he understands how hard it is and how to come out of it. There’ll be times when the serve isn’t going well, and he’ll be like ‘oh ya… are you messing up here’. He has that sense of the game because he has played a sport.”

H/T: Indian Express

