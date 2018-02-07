One Of The 1st People To Be Diagnosed As HIV+ In India, Transwoman Noori Saleem Now Works For Kids

“I was born as a boy but as I grew up, went to school, people around me started noticing that I had the traits of a girl. They went to my father and told him that I was too feminine to be a boy. They said I had the gait of a woman. This angered my father that he started beating me to make me behave like a boy…”

Soul of a woman trapped in a man’s body is 68-year-old Noori Saleem. Born as Noor Mohammed at Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, Noori was a troubled 13-year-old kid when she had realized her identity. There was nobody to understand and support her. She chose to run away from home.

At 13, she joined the transgender community and, for a living, she cooked food and washed utensils. After working with them for five years, one day, her father fell ill, and his friends came and took Noori home. He passed away two days later. Noori was 18 when her father parted from her.

“After my father passed away, I had nobody to call my own. My stepmother was forcing me to marry a woman, but till then I had realized who I was and how I wished to live my life. Marrying a girl was certainly not possible for me. Eloping the house at that moment came to my mind as the best escape. I told my stepmom I was going out for Namaaz, took two pairs of clothes in my bag and ran away to Mumbai. There I met Pattama, a transgender, and stayed at her house.

I knew that the life of transgender was very difficult in our country and thus, I had to earn my money the hard way. I started performing at weddings and singing and dancing at birth ceremonies.”

After trying her hands at odd jobs, Noori eventually ended up doing sex work.



On being one of the first transwomen tested HIV+

“In 1983, there was news that scientists in US and France have identified a Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) that mostly affected sex workers. Doctors in India speculated its spread in our country too.

While many sex workers were getting their blood tested, I got it done too. Out of the initial 100 sex workers tested, six results came positive, and I was one of them.

After having diagnosed with HIV, I gave up on commercial sex work since I did not want to spread the disease to others.”

The Hard Times

“It was a crazy time. We were so scared of everything. As a transgender, I did not even get treatment. At the hospital, they refused to let me wait in the women’s queue, and the men objected when I stood in theirs. I was looked down with disgust and hatred, but I was determined to get better.”

On Meeting Her Soul Partner

“While I was working as a sex worker, I met my partner. He was a native of Beed in Maharashtra. I was glad that he loved me for who I was and was not bothered that I was a transgender. We went to Chennai. It was difficult to make ends meet, I had to continue sex work.”

Living for young kids

“I left sex work and started working for social causes with NGOs and participated in campaigns to create awareness about HIV and AIDS. Soon I started my own NGO–South Indian Positive Network that aims at providing help and support to anyone who is affected by HIV.

A house that began with sheltering one kid now caters to 50 children.”

On being called as Noori Amma

“I love to see young kids living a happy, peaceful life. I am glad that I can help young children. I had opened the first Transgender Welfare Board in Tamil Nadu, and since then I have been fighting for the transgender community. I am glad that I am born like this. I wish to be reborn as Noori Amma again.

It is an inexplicable feeling when I hear kids calling me Noori Amma and Noori Nani.”

On Supreme Court’s Ruling on ‘He, She and Other’ washrooms

“It is all on paper. There is just one washroom in 100s that has followed it. Moreover, I don’t feel it’s the right move. I consider and believe I am a woman, so if someone asks me to use the male washroom or the ‘others’ washroom, I won’t like it.”

On Parents’ Role:

“We are also human beings, we are all born the same way, then why should they treat us differently? We are their kids, so why can’t they love us the way they love others. I never got that love from my parents, but still, I am glad to have lived this life. Today, I feel so content because I have so many mothers, fathers, sisters, grandchildren to love me.”

This article was first published on December 1, 2017.