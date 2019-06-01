Once Struggling To Survive, Widows Of Soldiers In Kolkata Are Earning Their Own Livelihood Today

India has around 25,000 war widows, the highest number in the world as per estimates. Even though India is not currently at war, the Indian army is always involved in special operations and in tackling various insurgencies. As per Department of Sainik Welfare, at least 90% of army widows live in rural areas, are either illiterate or possess minimal levels of education, which limits their employment opportunities and leaves them helpless in the face of the meager monthly pensions provided by the government.

So, they spend the rest of their lives struggling to survive, trying to give a dignified life to their children and looking after their family. In an attempt to provide these women sustainable livelihoods, the Army Wives Welfare Association started the Veer Naari Agarbatti Project under the brand name of “Shraddha”. This has been operational since 2006 and gives employment to countless war widows and wives of army veterans in Kolkata after providing them suitable training at KVIC (Khadi And Village Industries Commission), Kolkata.

“Shraddha is more than a name. It’s an organization in itself developing sustainable livelihoods in the creative manufacturing sector by providing the women training, skilling, design, and marketing support. It’s an effort to enable “Shraddha ladies” to take home a respectable token amount, a token amount to pick a gift for their grandchildren, a saree for their daughter and even to support the house she is living in after her husband’s death,” shares Capt (Ret.) Resham Virk.

Capt(Ret.) Resham Virk

Having served in the army till 2007 in the ordnance corps, Resham has been handling the responsibility of ‘Shraddha’. “My husband is the commanding officer of the unit responsible to run Shraddha Agarbatti. So, the responsibility of the Shraddha ladies’ welfare and success of the Shraddha unit is equally mine as it is his. As a society and as a nation, I feel it’s our duty to take care of these ladies and repay them,” she adds with a proud smile.

Excerpts from our chat:

Tell me about Shraddha Agarbattis, how do these diligent women go about the process of making them?

The process of making these agarbattis is natural and handmade. Being in the coal belt of India, charcoal is easily available. It is mixed with Jigget powder and kneaded into a paste. Then this dough is hand rolled on bamboo sticks. These are then dried for about three days. After drying the Agarbattis are perfumed with lavender oil and sandal oil. This is then kept in an airtight pack for seven to eight days for the perfume to seep in.

So, apart from the glaring fact that these women lack government support, what are the other challenges they are facing?

The foremost challenge they are facing is that they are rather oblivious to the environment of e-commerce and so new to the idea of selling online or even to the idea of courier service. Since the Agarbattis are sold locally in the army units here as well as in the local haats, the take-home salary for the Shraddha ladies was quite less. Since April 2019 we have opened a Facebook page for the Shraddha Agarbatti and are exploring the Facebook window.

The second challenge is that since it’s hand-rolled, it is taking a hit from the machine-made Agarbattis. The bamboo we are using is procured from NE which isn’t as glamorous as the Chinese bamboo from Vietnam. Our raw materials are all “Make in India”. So, in the market, we are facing the same competition which any handloom or handmade product is facing presently.

I have to say that I find all these women to be warriors, fighting to earn for their children and family.

Every lady here inspires me. The oldest in the group is 69 years old, Ms. Anjali H, a widow who has a 45-year-old married son whose expenses she has to bear as he doesn’t have a job. Her bones and joints don’t support her anymore but every day she wears her starched jamdani saree and with a smile on her face, she kneads her dough with a swollen wrist. When asked if she needs any help, she refuses, saying that the Agarbattis are her babies.

Every lady here is between the age of 45-69, but the josh and zeal they have are still that of a teenager. Like Ms. Laxmi Rawat, who became a widow at the young age of 18, and calls these agarbattis her God. She says, “When I roll these I see my God in them as these Agarbattis are an additional source of income, giving me the freedom to pick gifts for my daughter.”

Be it helping each other with work or giving advice for challenges they face in life, we at Shraddha Agarbatti have created a workspace which is like a family for everyone.