Once Starving Due To Poverty, Santosh Devi Is Today Earning 25 Lakh Per Year By Growing Pomegranates On Her Farm

Living in Beri village of Sikar district, Santosh Devi Khedar earns Rs 25 lakh per year off her 1.25-acre land. Impressive, right? Well, what’s even more inspiring is the fact that 10 years ago, her family was barely earning enough to make ends meet from the same land!

In 2008, her husband and his three brothers split, dividing the five-acre ancestral land. Her husband, a home guard and earning a meager salary of Rs 3,000, used to work in the five-acre ancestral farm before the division and even then they made hardly any profit from the barren land.

“When we were splitting, someone said that my children could eat only because my brother-in-laws were earning well or else they would starve. That is when I decided to take charge of the farm and show them that farming can be a profitable business, which can provide my children with more than enough,” said Santosh Devi.

From a very young age, Santosh was inclined towards farming and grew up seeing her 10-acre farm flourishing. By the time she was 12, she was a pro in farming. At the age of 15, she was married to Ram Karan.

“Back at my grandfather’s farm we never used chemical fertilizers, and still there was always a good yield. But here the farm was almost infertile due to the use of chemicals over the years. There was no source of water around, and only traditional yield like jowar and bajra was grown,” shared Santosh.

But after the family split, she took matters into her hands. She cleared the farm of the weeds, replaced chemical fertilizers with organic ones and tried something Sikar’s Agriculture Officer had once suggested to Ram Karan.

“The agriculture officer once suggested to my husband to grow pomegranates. He said that planting fruits can help us earn more in the limited land that we have and I decided to give it a try,” she said.

Selling their only buffalo, they brought 220 plants of pomegranate for Rs 8000 and installed a tube-well in the farm to use the drip irrigation method in the water scarce area.

“We had very limited resources. We did not want to waste even a drop of water, so drip irrigation was necessary. But there was no electricity in the village in those days. Hence we had to rent a generator. I would borrow a ration card of my neighbours to get kerosene to run the generator. Our kids would work with us after coming back from school, and we constantly looked for ways to make things work. It was a hard time; we did everything possible but never gave up,” Santosh said.

They finally tasted success in 2011, when their first yield of pomegranates earned them a profit of three lakh.

“I realised that the plants which were trimmed regularly bore better and heavier fruits than the ones which were not, so we applied this technique to all the plants in the next season,” said Santosh.

“I noted that there was a gap of 15×15 between two plants of pomegranate and we had to keep the space free of weeds, which was extra labour, so I planted 150 mosambi plants in between those gaps,” she added. They soon started planting lemon, kinnow (mandarin hybrid), Bel (wood apple), among others and have installed solar panels in the farm.

“If you notice, you will always find that the fruits grown organically, taste better. Moreover, it is good for your health too. People who taste our pomegranates once become our regular customers, and all our fruits are sold at the farm itself. You can say that our farm is our market,” said Ram Karan.

In 2013, they started the Shekhawati Krishi farm and Nursery to help other farmers in the village by providing them with grafts from their trees for new saplings

“This year we have sold around 15,000 saplings of just pomegranate. All this is in the same 1.25 acre and from the same 220 plants. Farmers are not only coming back to buy more saplings but also recommending others to do the same. This may be because of the good quality of the saplings and that we ask them to stay with us and learn our techniques. I feel that every farmer in our country should benefit from our learnings,” said Santosh.

