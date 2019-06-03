Once Ready To Accept Torture In The Name Of Society, This Woman Ditched A Toxic Marriage For Her Daughter

In our country, marriage is a sacrosanct union. However, when it comes to gender roles, they are very stringent in terms of how women are often asked to play a passive role and the husband plays an active dominating role. Marriage and motherhood are the primary roles for a woman and amidst these roles that women are taught to adhere by often turn ugly in the form of domestic violence, dowry harassment, and divorce.

Sharing a similar story, photographer GMB Akash sheds light on the patriarchal norms of the society that wants women to succumb to its unjustified demands.

“I have never loved anyone more than my husband. I have never talked or looked at any other man even accidentally in the past twelve years. My husband was very obsessed about me and my everything. He could never tolerate it even when I used to talk to my family members without him. He loved me that much! My whole life I thought I was the luckiest wife in this world. I never suspected him of anything. During my whole married life, I believed him blindly. Everything he used to say to me, I obeyed religiously,” she shared.

However, things changed in the last six months. “For someone who never said bad things, suddenly he was bad-mouthing me all the time. I wanted to convince myself that I was misunderstanding him and maybe he is working too hard.

That evening returning home from my father’s house, I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw them on my bed. I couldn’t say anything. I was just sitting and shaking outside the door and then asked, “what do you want to eat for dinner”? Coming out of the room with that woman, he replied, “a divorce”!

After that night my life was never the same. It became a burning hell. He used to beat me for a divorce every day. Beaten up by him was a daily routine. My room became a torture cell. But no one said anything to him but rather they started blaming me instead saying; “You have problems, otherwise, why would he take another woman home”!! At that time, I felt alone and ashamed. I was most ashamed thinking I married this man because I fell in love with him and left everything else and everyone for him. I was also ashamed because I never tried to stand on my own feet. I never tried to work or learned how to earn money.

Divorce is never easy for a woman. It’s easier for a man who can earn. It’s easier for them to move on with life. Pressures are never equal and taboos are never the same. That’s why I wanted to compromise by accepting my daily torture. But the moment I saw the fear in my 5-year-old daughter’s eyes seeing me being beaten up by her father, I made my decision to divorce him.”