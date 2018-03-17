Dancers don’t need wings to fly.

Nelson Mandela once said that “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” But by giving the children from poor backgrounds the chance to hone their skills and show their talents, Dance Out Of Poverty, an initiative by Sinhayana Foundation, has proved that dancing is the next one in line to bring about a change.

Following the principle of “If you have talent, we’ll nourish it,” DOOP was founded by Mansi Dhanak, Vinay Sharma, and Raja Singh and based in Delhi and Mumbai. For poor families, when giving their kids even basic education is a liability, sending their kids to dance classes is a luxury they just can’t afford. Here is where DOOP steps in! It gives the platform to the underprivileged kids to showcase their dancing talents and helping them achieve their dreams.

We spoke to Mansi Dhanak, a member of the super trio. And she took us on the wonderful journey of DOOP. Excerpts:

DOOP sounds like a wonderful initiative. What inspired you to take up the innovative path of dancing to help kids from poor families?

Our aim was to do something which has not been done before. NGOs, too, focus on education or medical health. We realised that not much has been done in the field of art like dance and grooming the underprivileged kids through the medium. We saw kids who were talented but no one took the step to give their talents a platform.

In the initial stages of the initiative, what were the challenges you faced? Was the task of recruiting kids from poor families easy?

Initially, it was very difficult to even talk to people about this. People were questioning our choice of picking dance, they thought of it as a luxury, something only the rich can afford. These kids’ families can’t even afford a proper house. They thought that it won’t work. Even the children felt de-motivated because people around them would comment on the fact that while they were dancing their family was suffering from poverty. Even their families weren’t supportive. It all changed only after some of the children, who were older, got jobs in profiles like Assistant-into-dancing.

So you are basically giving us great dancers-to-be. Tell us about yourself, being the teacher who teaches them those wonderful steps?

No, no! (laughs) We basically have special choreographers who train them. Though Vinay is a very good dancer himself, I and Raja are not much of a dancer. We do sometimes dance with the kids, but that’s very rare. They love Bollywood songs.

The most memorable event you had?

The main annual Delhi event, where we had Saroj Khan as a mentor was something that we all loved. Our second favourite was when the kids performed with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif on-stage.

Seeing that DOOP is not a government-run institution, where do you get the funds from?

We just recently got our NGO registered and have started our KETTO campaign, for collecting funds for DOOP. We never had any private investors or anything, we self-funded the initiative.

These kids came from a place where living their dreams is next to impossible. How did your initiative help them?

They didn’t have any confidence when it came to making their career in dancing, that has completely changed now. Some of the kids were stuck in drug issues and alcohol addictions but getting a platform for their talent gave them a new direction. The ones who were older got jobs as Assistant Dancer and now take home a decent paycheck.

What is your fondest memory of the kids?

I remember the performance with Ranbir, on a song from his recent film Jagga Jasoos. The main kid in the center had these really cute Jagga glasses, and then he got the same hairstyle as Jagga in the movie. In fact, Ranbir was so taken by him that he won’t leave his side even after the performance was over. Ranbir and everyone from the production absolutely adored him.

That’s so cute! Well, I would definitely want to be a part of this lovely initiative. In fact, I believe many would love to contribute to such a wonderful association. How can one do that?

If anyone wants to volunteer, they can come and teach any activity, spend time with the kids, organise workshops for them. If they come across a group that needs dance training, they can contact us or if they know dancing, they can be teachers here as we would need more and more volunteers. In the long run, we are expecting our more centres, more government schools and slums areas where we tie up.

One can also make donations to us; you can support our KETTO campaign we recently launched.

Well, these are born-dancers as Mansi tells us that these little wonders can get ready for a performance in a matter of two days. My, my! Rare talent does exist.

This article was first published on August 28, 2017.