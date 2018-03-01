Once Forced To Drop Out Of School To Marry, Tribal Girl Today Appeared For Class 10th Exams

If 17-year-old Vishakha Shirke’s father had his way, she would have been forcibly married off to another boy in the tribal Vaidu community. But today she appeared for her 10th Class board exams, having bravely fought all odds, which included going against her alcoholic father to re-enrol herself in the Shramik Vidyalaya.

A resident of the Mumbai Suburb Jogeshwari, Vishakha was only 14, when she was forced to quit her education by her family as according to them ‘it had no value to her life.’ Her community, the Vaidu tribe predominantly works in homespun medical remedies and engages in menial jobs like hawking.

Vishakha Shirke Shirke (right) and 12 other Vaidu teens appeared for the exam today. Image source

It was when a 27-year-old social activist, Durga Gudilu, who runs the NGO Maharashtra Vaidu Swayamsangharsha Samajik Sanstha, found her, that Vishakha got the help to break the shackles of society and resume her education. And along with her, Durga also helped 12 other kids from the community who were going through the same struggles. Working for the welfare this tribal community, Durga, along with her NGO, decided re-enrol these teens in local schools.

“Many students, especially girls, are pressured by their families to forego formal schooling. The community does not set much store by education, and most parents want their daughters to be married so that their husbands can look after them. After years of persuasion, we have been successful in changing their mindset to some extent,” Durga told, sharing that under the NGO, their education will be funded by global donors like Switzerland-based Christof and Madeleine Siffert.

As for these tribal children, it is like someone gave them a chance to build their bright future. “It’s a nice feeling to be able to pursue my education. There is a sense of accomplishment,” Vishakha said.

H/T: The Better India

